HahahahaHAHAA! Hello, fellow voters! My first name is Ron and my last name is Winner. I am a human, just like yourself! I am absolutely not a robot; I love to allow other human beings to come to harm, both through inaction and deliberately — something I’m told robots frown upon! Pregnant people, trans people, gay people, immigrants, Black people, students, drag queens, people vulnerable to covid, I’m sure I’m forgetting a few — you name them, I’ve allowed them to come to harm! No robot here! HahahahaHAHAA! That is my natural laugh! Is the laughing good for you? I feel like we’re really bonding! Just two human beings standing here, while I laugh! Wonderful!

“Florida is the Iowa of the Southeast!” That’s a normal thing to say, and I’m saying it! I grew up in the part of Florida that was every part of the country! As I wrote in my memoir, “I was geographically raised in Tampa Bay, but culturally my upbringing reflected the working-class communities in western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio.” (Take that, J.D. Vance!) My grandparents represented the salt of the earth! And I represent the salt of the earth too! I love to salt the earth!

A baby! Greetings, baby! Do you want to hear about my time at Guantánamo Bay? Why is it crying?

Hello, little girl! If you were to come to Florida, you could be forced to give birth someday! We in Florida are so proud of our forced-birth agenda! No abortions after six weeks, not even when the fetus isn’t viable! Forcing the host vessel to undergo nine months of pregnancy, then give birth to an infant who will spend every second of its short, excruciating life struggling for breath, unable to open its eyes! I’m doing the best at this.

Great chat, kids! Come to Florida!! But don’t visit Disney World, which I’m seeking to destroy with all the fire that is in me! Yeah, I’m going to raze that place to the ground! Never mind all the jobs! You familiar with Spider-Man? Don’t worry, I have vowed to kill him and destroy the Reedy Creek district that has sheltered him for so long! HahahahaHAHAA! Hey, I don’t even believe in normal vaccines; this spider venom seems way out of line.

Listen, you want pure, unadulterated joy? Don’t go to Disney World. Do what I do: put a bunch of people on a plane to Martha’s Vineyard as a publicity stunt! HahahahaHAHAA! Yes, I am laughing. Aren’t we all? HaHA? Now I laugh, thinking of the bathroom bill that I enacted that will make it illegal or terrifying for trans people in Florida to use the bathroom! I put the “human" in “dehumanizing”! HA! I also put the “De” in “Dehumanizing!” No, the first one was better.

What’s that? Sorry, I thought I heard someone say the word “gay” and I turn into a pudding cup if that happens.

Nice baseball glove there, son! I could have been a baseball player, if I’d been better at playing baseball! HAHA! You know what they say, kiddo, “The NAACP issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida!” They do say that! Are we bonding?

Hi, youth! What’s that you have there? A book? Well, when I’m president, you won’t need any books! No, I insist! Here, I’ll take that. And stomp on it! HAHAHA!

I am doing the best on the campaign trail, between my natural demeanor, my human touch, and my thrilling résumé of things that are definitely accomplishments and not grim encroachments on human rights that have made Florida increasingly unlivable! Allow me to recite them to you now, infant, before my classic rant about the “unaccountable weaponized administrative state!”

Aaah, liquid is pouring from his eyes! Is it valuable? Should I bottle it? How do I make the noises stop? HAHAHAHA! Vote Winner!

