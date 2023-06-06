Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his June 1 Thursday Opinion column, “How to fix the global audit industry? Get rid of it.,” Duncan Mavin acknowledged that the audit profession is composed of “people who are well-qualified, well-trained and mostly good corporate citizens.” He also suggested that this profession of good corporate citizens be dismantled entirely.

Where would this leave investors? More than a little in the dark. More than 60 percent of Americans own stock. Regular people don’t have the tools needed to conduct their own audits. And the recent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX demonstrates just how dangerous placing trust in an unregulated, unaudited industry can be.

Under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which was established after the collapse of Enron (an interesting example to include, given the decades of high-quality audits and lack of a comparable major corporate financial reporting scandal since), public company audit firms in the United States must, among other things, follow strict independence requirements that if not followed can result in significant regulatory penalties, litigation and reputational harm. Each is an incentive not to look the other way, to use Mr. Mavin’s phrase.

When individuals within the audit profession don’t follow the rules, it can tarnish the entire profession. But just as we would not suggest getting rid of food safety inspections because they don’t prevent every outbreak of food-borne illness, we should not dismantle a profession that continues to safeguard 60 percent of Americans because of a few bad actors. We can clean up the bathwater instead of throwing the baby out with it.

Julie Bell Lindsay, Washington

The writer is the chief executive of the Center for Audit Quality.

