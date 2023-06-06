Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One governor out; one governor in. On Monday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced in a Post op-ed that he would not seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, concerned that “the stakes are too high” to risk a “crowded field” giving the nomination to Donald Trump in a rerun of 2016.

On Wednesday, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is expected to announce that he is joining the increasingly crowded GOP field (this week, former vice president Mike Pence and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie are also jumping in).

Sununu is an interesting politician, and his contemplated run had stirred interest among non-Trump Republicans. Good luck, governor; there are a lot of ways to help make the country a better place beyond running for president.

As for Burgum, his entry into the race has mostly stirred a “Who the heck is Doug Burgum?” response, even among political junkies. His Twitter account had just over 4,000 followers as of Tuesday. Few polls so far have even remembered to list him as a potential option this cycle.

But Burgum occasionally deviates from party orthodoxy in unexpected ways. He wants his state to be carbon neutral by 2030. He vetoed a school choice bill because it lacked “public transparency and accountability standards for the actual use of the proposed tuition offset payments.”

In 2020, talking about the divide between mask advocates and masking opponents, he said, “If someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in or what candidates they support.” Then he choked up as he explained, “They might be doing it because they’ve got a 5-year-old child who’s been going through cancer treatments.”

That same year, he denounced a North Dakota Republican Party resolution that declared “LGBT practices are unhealthy and dangerous.” Burgum responded, “All North Dakotans deserve to be treated equally and live free of discrimination. There’s no place for the hurtful and divisive rhetoric in the NDGOP resolutions.”

Burgum has an impressive life story about overcoming adversity and “literally betting the farm” on his software company. And he has demonstrated a knack for pleasing his constituents; he ranked as the country’s fourth-most-popular governor in 2022.

Burgum is a bit like Sununu in that, if this were a normal election cycle, he could be the kind of candidate who warrants closer examination by Republican voters. There’s something to be said for governors who quietly and effectively run state governments, far away from the national spotlight, and are rewarded with reelection by their constituents. And there’s no reason for leaders in less populous, so-called flyover states to be dismissed from the conversation of potential national leaders.

With that said, though, Burgum’s video touting his presidential announcement sure does feature a lot of footage of wide-open spaces. If it doesn’t get him the GOP nomination, maybe it will do some good for North Dakota’s tourism bureau.

As matters now stand, Burgum will be lucky if he even gets noticed in the 2024 GOP presidential campaign. By the end of this week, the party is expected to have at least nine officially announced candidates, and that’s not counting radio talk show host Larry Elder. The campaign trails of the not-so-distant past are littered with once-promising Republican governors who just never made a splash, including Louisiana’s Bobby Jindal, Wisconsin’s Scott Walker and Utah’s Jon Huntsman, all of whom started with better name recognition than Burgum has.

If you want your party’s presidential nomination, it isn’t enough to have a good record. A lot of candidates who look promising on paper end up withdrawing after being stuck in single digits for months or flopping in Iowa or New Hampshire. Voters get one shot, and they almost invariably go with their favorite candidate, not a dark-horse option. One day, maybe ranked-choice voting will open up the possibilities.

Despite sharing some similarities, Sununu and Burgum came down differently on making a 2024 run. Sununu declined to chase the nomination because he worried about inadvertently helping Trump win the nomination. Maybe Burgum felt freer to run because he knows deep down that even if he manages to raise his national profile a little, his candidacy will be so inconsequential that it won’t affect the final outcome.

