When American children miss their developmental milestones — for example, not walking or talking within the usual time frame — safety nets are supposed to be there to catch them, from physical therapy to speech and language support to school counselors. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight These nets have been fraying for years. Now, with the additional pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they risk collapsing all at once. Helping kids during their crucial early years requires a radical reinvestment in the specialists who support them.

To understand just how ragged these systems have become, it helps to imagine a child born in October 2019. As the pandemic descends, his parents decide it is safer not to enroll him in day care at three months old, where a teacher might notice he isn’t vocalizing. Starting at six months, this baby’s well visits take place over Zoom, where his pediatrician can’t detect the boy’s muscle weakness.

As a result, our hypothetical child becomes one of the estimated 63,000 children who don’t get the help they need in 2020 when the number of kids served by early intervention drops by 15 percent. These state-administered programs are supposed to get infants and toddlers evaluated for developmental delays and provide services that might help them catch up to their peers.

Say the young boy starts day care in the spring of 2021, once the adults in his life are vaccinated. His teachers and pediatrician, finally able to assess him in person, refer him for services when he is 18 months old. But, with 2019 and 2020 babies as well as younger children being referred all at once, he’s not going to be seen fast.

Only when this little boy eventually gets evaluated and diagnosed does his family discover that an hourglass has been emptying in the backdrop of their lives.

If this toddler lives in New York, it could take up to a year for him to get therapies that are supposed to start within 30 days of a diagnosis. The Indiana program is so behind that it’s operating under threat of federal sanction.

Every state early-intervention program that responded to a 2022 survey from the IDEA Infant and Toddler Coordinators Association said it was short providers, especially speech-language pathologists, physical and occupational therapists, and special educators. Programs struggle to hire in these areas because of their low reimbursement rates relative to the fees available in private practice.

If he’s really unlucky, the boy won’t even have started his therapies before he ages out of the free program at 3 years old.

Schools and doctors should be the next backstop for this little one and his parents. But these institutions are increasingly stretched as they try to make up for interventions that children should have gotten earlier and elsewhere.

For example, he might qualify for early childhood special education. But the quality of the instruction he receives — if he gets it at all — will depend on where he lives. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported severe shortages of special education teachers in the past five years; 25 states reported critical shortages five years in a row.

And school might have little to offer as the child tries to manage his social and emotional world, along with other challenges. He’ll be competing with an average of 1,126 other students for the attention of a school psychologist — professionals who ought to have a maximum caseload of 500 children.

Getting treatment outside the school system might be even more daunting. Even before the cataclysm of covid-19, some estimates suggested that the United States needed five times more pediatric psychiatrists than were practicing. So, should our hypothetical boy have a mental health crisis, he might end up in a hospital emergency department for days before a pediatric or adolescent psychiatric bed can be found — if there’s a pediatric unit at his local hospital.

Depending on the boy’s diagnosis, his parents will almost certainly struggle to get him specialist help. There are just 758 doctors board-certified in developmental-behavioral pediatrics, the front-line practice for autism and attention deficit disorders, among other conditions. Together these are estimated to affect 19 million American children.

In a moment of fiscal constraint and widespread burnout, it is tempting to focus on repairing one depleted program or profession at a time. This approach misses the point: If a child falls through the holes in one net, another must be there to catch them quickly.

