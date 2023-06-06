Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jennifer Finney Boylan is an English professor at Barnard College of Columbia University. Her most recent book is “Mad Honey,” co-written with Jodi Picoult. I was interviewing Ieva Jusionyte, thinking about an old Pete Seeger song. Jusionyte is a professor at Brown University whose work examines the interconnectedness of the U.S. gun crisis, violence and drug trafficking in Mexico, and the crisis at the U.S. southern border. Given that the conservatives who most enthusiastically celebrate the availability and abundance of guns in this country are also the people who seem to be most angered by the flood of refugees arriving daily at our border, it’s urgent that they — that all of us — begin to understand the way these issues are all part of a vicious circle.

I interviewed Jusionyte in Cambridge, Mass., less than a two-hour drive from the Smith and Wesson factory in Springfield, which makes an assault-style rifle called the M&P 15. But that gun isn’t sold in Massachusetts because you can’t buy assault rifles in the commonwealth.

Where have all the assault rifles gone?

“Many of them make their way to Texas, where they’re purchased with drug money,” Jusionyte said. From there, the rifles go to Mexico, where it’s very hard to legally buy a gun. “When I started my research, there was one gun store in the country. Now there are two.”

Most of the guns used by organized crime in Mexico don’t come from those stores. They come from the United States, starting in plants like the one near me and Jusionyte.

“They are smuggled into Mexico the same way that drugs are coming to the United States — hidden in compartments, in the doors of cars, or in furniture, in trucks,” she said. “American citizens buy them in Texas and Arizona, and then they are sold to smugglers who take them across the border.”

Where have all the smugglers gone?

Gone to the dealers of heroin and fentanyl, groups of criminals who compete against each other and who need guns. “The money that they get from drugs they sell in the United States,” Jusionyte continued, “that money they use to buy guns. The guns they buy are mostly assault-style rifles, AR-15s, AK-47s, 50 caliber sniper rifles. There are handguns, too — 9 millimeter handguns, .38 super pistols, as well as .45s. And there’s another group buying guns, too — Mexican people who are terrified of violence in the country, who cannot go to the police for help.”

Many of these are small-business owners who live in fear of extortion. “Criminals go to farmers — avocado, mango — and demand a quota each month to protect people from other groups,” she said. “If you don’t pay, then they threaten you; they can kidnap your kids. And so a lot of people are forced to run away. Others run because their kids are being recruited into these same groups. Their family members are being threatened, or have been kidnapped, or killed, and they fear that they are next. So they leave, and become refugees, applying for asylum.”

Where have all the asylum seekers gone?

“Many people trying to cross the border legally are applying for asylum, in hopes of escaping the violence. Others are crossing illegally. But the violence that they are fleeing is made possible by the guns that Americans have made,” she said.

Jusionyte is an anthropologist. At Brown, she’s a professor in that field as well as in international security. But she first got involved in researching this cycle during her time as a paramedic and EMT. The first time she went to the border she went as a medical responder; there she found people who had become dehydrated, or who got hypothermia, after fleeing through the desert. After trying to climb the Trump administration’s border wall, which is 20-feet tall, she said, “over 50 percent of them have leg injuries, bilateral ankle fractures, various orthopedic injuries and spinal injuries. And being on the border, I realized that a lot of these people are running away from Mexico because of violence, which is enforced by U.S. guns. I was crossing the border back and forth to help in a migrant aid center, and I saw these signs that said, ‘Guns and ammunition prohibited in Mexico.’ And that made me think.”

I asked her if she had ever heard “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” but she hadn’t. So, I sang it for her, my voice cracking. Afterward, we sat there for a moment, in a heavy silence.

Then I asked her how we solve this problem. “In America, we have to reduce the demand for drugs. That’s one,” she said. “And reduce the supply of guns. That’s two.”

Our current challenge is that the people most eager to stop the flood of asylum seekers at the southern border are also the people least likely to want to reduce the availability of guns.

When will we ever learn?

