Steven H. Woolf and Laudan Aron, in their June 2 Friday Opinion essay, “ American life expectancy is dropping — and it’s not all covid’s fault ,” illustrated that not only has American life expectancy dropped significantly in recent years but also its negative gap relative to the average in high-income countries has been growing wider in recent decades.

I doubt this result would come as a surprise to Finnish American author Anu Partanen. She did express surprise, however, in her book, “The Nordic Theory of Everything: In Search of a Better Life,” after learning from her American friends of their anxiety over possibly losing affordable health insurance if they changed jobs, of limited maternity leave benefits, of deciding where to live so as to have good schools for their children, of finding affordable day care for younger children, of locating quality care for elderly parents, etc. Such concerns, she argues, have a negative effect on society.