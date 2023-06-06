Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ruth, who calls this “the most personal piece I have ever written,” says her own experience with semaglutide (the compound in Ozempic, also sold under other brand names) has been overwhelmingly positive. But, not surprisingly for a writer who most often covers judicial nuances, Ruth is alive to all the troubling contradictions the drug raises.

Advertisement

In our thinness-obsessed society, what does it mean to have access to a quick fix? Will the new miracle weight-loss treatments turn out to have dangerous hidden effects, like fen-phen and many others before it? What are the implications of a weight-loss drug too pricey for any but wealthy or privately insured Americans (a.k.a. the socioeconomic group that needs it least) — and that if available to every obese American at its current price would cost about the same as 10 percent of the U.S. economy? “If you can’t be too rich or too thin, it turns out, you might have to be rich to be thin,” Ruth writes.

These and other conundrums have made the essay sensationally popular on the site so far. Clearly, Opinions has been leaving valuable weight-loss traffic on the table, and we will now be revising our coverage accordingly. Anyway, read it and let us know what you think.

Don’t get too excited about a Trump indictment

Is Donald Trump close to getting indicted in the case involving the removal of classified documents from the White House? Things appear to have been heating up, with the former president’s lawyers visiting the Justice Department and a telling 2021 recording of Trump discussing such documents reportedly coming to light.

Advertisement

Tell it to fellow columnist Jennifer Rubin, who sounded a little giddy as reporting of the recording surfaced. Whatever happens, we are disappointed that Trump’s lawyers abandoned what Gene calls the “innocent-by-telepathy” defense — and that we are therefore unlikely learn whether it really is possible for a president to declassify documents with his mind.

“You read that right,” writes Leana Wen in her column on the environmental impact of health-care decisions. “Our nation’s health-care system by itself contributes more to the climate crisis than the entirety of most other countries.”

Advertisement

As Leana points out, that’s not to say that environmental considerations should be the only driver in decision-making, but it does indicate that we should swap out an inhaler that is a source of greenhouse gases, for example, when there’s an equally effective one that doesn’t create that problem. “Everyday decisions can make a big impact,” she writes.

Chaser: Speaking of inhalers, two doctors recently wrote for us about how the sky-high cost of inhalers makes them a microcosm of everything that’s wrong with U.S. drug prices.

Less politics

The covid-19 pandemic was hard on children of all ages. But as Alyssa Rosenberg points out in her latest column, it was particularly tough on small kids who missed developmental milestones — which can signal autism or other conditions that benefit from early intervention — that would usually be caught by doctors or schools. “The more swiftly children are diagnosed, and the more therapy they receive, the greater their potential gains,” Alyssa writes.

Advertisement

Once kids are diagnosed, care can be shockingly hard to access. Nationwide, “there are just 758 doctors board-certified in developmental-behavioral pediatrics, the front-line practice for autism and attention deficit disorders,” Alyssa writes — which along with other similar conditions affect 19 million American children. Even without the pandemic, as she argues, this is a safety net in need of repair.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Oh, oh, Ozempic

A wonder drug without strings?

Dream on, everyone

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/compliments/concerns. See you tomorrow!

GiftOutline Gift Article