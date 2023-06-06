Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The B-word might as well be in neon: The merger announced on Tuesday between the PGA Tour and the upstart LIV Golf tour will allow the newlyweds to “implement a plan to grow these combined commercial businesses,” according to a joint statement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Combining and growing commercial businesses requires capital, which is a fancy word for money, of which the sprawling Saudi royal family has more than it knows what to do with. The family also has a problem making friends, a problem rooted in its violently oppressive style of ruling the oil-soaked kingdom. Rich people with poor social skills have always found refuge on the links, where golfers can spend hours together without exchanging words more substantial than “nice drive” and “oooohhh, I thought your putt was going in — too bad.” With all the subtlety of Rodney Dangerfield’s character in “Caddyshack,” the House of Saud barged in on the PGA Tour, showering capital in every direction, luring players to earn more while competing less. They didn’t make many friends, but they got what they wanted: people willing to pretend to be their friends.

As an athletic organization, the LIV tour was decidedly slapdash. It staged 54-hole tournaments instead of the 72-hole tournaments found on the PGA Tour. It combined the competitors into arbitrary teams with goofy names. I half-expected little windmills on the putting surfaces. Nothing about LIV suggested any interest in making golf better as a sport.

But as Tuesday’s statement said so clearly: Professional golf is not, foremost, a sport. It is a B-word, a business. It’s on television, after all, which can make a business out of anything, from chasing tornadoes to building treehouses. The players are logo-ed up like racecars. Each week, another rolling expanse of fairways and pins sprouts a small city of supersize tents cooled and heated by rumbling generators, inside which big-money sponsors of the tournament du jour feed and lubricate their top clients.

And yet, golf was for decades — for centuries — the province of people who cared about money but never spoke of it openly. Scots. Episcopalians. Members of the Walker and Bush families. People who built huge homes then failed to heat them properly. People who drove around with big dogs in their old Mercedes station wagons. People who greeted the offer of a scotch and soda by saying, “Well, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere!”

They lionized the esteemed founder of golf’s most prestigious institution: not the Royal and Ancient, not the USGA, but the Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters tournament and shrine to Bobby Jones. Jones was a champion so devoted to ideals of amateurism that he refused ever to accept prize money. Love of sport, proof of self-discipline and test of character: That should be enough.

It is not enough. Not anymore, and maybe not ever. The PGA’s brief holdout against the LIV vulgarity represented a last gasp of the dying culture of dignified competition, and a pretty sorry holding-out it was. The PGA is dominated by Americans, and Americans have been pretending to be friends of the Saudis for generations, ever since our love of cars met their oceans of oil. One more round of phony handshakes won’t change anything much.

While the merger is a bad day for the myth of Bobby Jones, it is a triumph for the LIV recruiter and golfer-turned-entrepreneur Greg Norman. Norman was — pardon the expression — the camel’s nose in the tent of the former PGA. It was he who used his credibility as a former world No. 1 to meet with leading professionals and dangle fat stacks of oil money before their hungry eyes. This deal seals Norman’s place in golf history, and a very strange place it is.

Norman is arguably the best golfer never to become a truly great champion. His career comprised long years at the top of the world rankings dotted by hideous failures in the most important tournaments. He worked at the game relentlessly, played it fiercely, studied it obsessively — yet far too often proved unable to make that last step. Greg Norman with a four-stroke lead in a major tournament was like a cat leaping onto a narrow shelf of Limoges. You just covered your eyes and waited for the sound of disaster.

One wonders, as the governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund assumes the chairmanship of professional golf, whether Norman has not achieved a variety of revenge. In the newly “combined commercial businesses” that will take the place of good old golf, who can argue any longer that there are higher values than the bottom line? By what standard will an Open championship matter more than being first on the total winnings list? Forget the green jackets. Now, it’s all about the greenbacks.

