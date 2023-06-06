Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This past weekend in Republican presidential campaigning was all about “wokeness,” an idea that has gone from preoccupation to obsession among certain candidates, particularly Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. They plainly believe it offers the key to unlocking electoral success, a way to communicate that they are spiritually in tune with the party’s base and will wage an epic crusade on its behalf.

But when these candidates talk about it, wokeness is so malleable an idea that it becomes simultaneously everything and nothing at all. And the one Republican candidate who seems to understand its limitations is Donald Trump.

“I don’t like the term ‘woke,’” Trump told an Iowa audience last week. “Because I hear woke, woke, woke — it’s just a term they use. Half the people can’t define it; they don’t know what it is.”

Trump has his own preposterous obsessions (such as his insistence that he won the 2020 election). But unlike his rivals, he seems to understand that Republicans need to be more than bitter culture warriors if they’re going to take back the White House, and they need to speak a language people understand.

DeSantis has placed wokeness at the center of his campaign, more so than any other candidate. Speaking in Iowa on Saturday, he offered a ham-handed evocation of Winston Churchill:

As president, I recognize that the woke mind virus represents a war on the truth. So we will wage a war on the woke. We will fight the woke in education, we will fight the woke in the corporations, we will fight the woke in the halls of Congress. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. We will make woke ideology — leave it to the dustbin of history. It’s gone.

Asked earlier by a reporter if he could define “woke” to make clear just what the heck he’s talking about, DeSantis said, “Look, we know what woke is. It’s a form of cultural Marxism. It’s about putting merit and achievement behind identity politics, and it’s basically a war on the truth.”

Still confused? It might be because esoteric terms like “woke mind virus” and “cultural Marxism” will be unfamiliar to all but a sliver of the electorate.

Nikki Haley, who’s also running for president, was asked to define “woke” at a CNN town hall over the weekend, and she was only slightly clearer. She gave a long answer that incorporated “biological boys playing in girl sports,” the military talking about pronouns and kindergartners being told they’re “bad” because they’re White (something that there is no evidence has happened anywhere). Haley insisted that the woke are “pushing what a small minority want on the majority of Americans. It’s too much.”

In other words, Haley’s definition of “woke” sounds a lot like a bunch of things that are either inconsequential or completely made up and that she wants conservatives to be afraid of and mad about.

It’s significant that Trump is dismissive of all the “woke” talk. After all, he has a good sense — perhaps better than the others — of what his supporters care about, even if that sense is largely instinctual.

As it happens, focus groups have shown that voters are either unclear about what woke means or are unmoved by the argument. And some polls show more people view “wokeness” positively than negatively.

Trump often seems more aware than other Republicans of which GOP obsessions are broadly unpopular — witness his attacks on Republicans for wanting to cut Social Security — so he might also know that much of what conservatives throw into their anti-woke bucket is deeply unpopular. Attacking teachers, banning books, whining endlessly about which mundane grocery product is too pro-gay — these are not things that translate into broad general election appeal.

Trump might be right, but there’s still something revealing in what Haley and DeSantis have said about wokeness. When Haley says what’s being “pushed” on people is just “too much,” she’s trying to appeal to the sense of unease with cultural evolution that many conservatives, particularly older ones, feel.

But of course, people “pushing” their views on others is what we call politics. We argue, we exclaim, and when we have the ability to set policy, we “push” change on everyone whether or not they support it. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose; that’s democracy, and conservatives push their views on others every bit as much as liberals do.

But the anti-woke warriors are selling the pipe dream that politics doesn’t have to be that way, that their side might be relieved of the discomfort of having to listen to people they don’t like. This is the authoritarian fantasy: that political victory will produce not just the policy changes you desire but also the complete eradication of everything you despise.

“I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history,” DeSantis recently vowed. Not only won’t your enemies’ ideas prevail, but those ideas and the people who espouse them will be no more.

Republicans not named Trump seem to think waging war on wokeness is the thing that will make voters stand up and shout, “Yes! I’m mad about that too!” But as Trump warned, they might discover that what they think is clever rhetorical provocation is really just sloganeering so empty, it falls flat even within their own party.

