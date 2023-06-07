Letting an effective line of attack go unanswered constitutes political malpractice. Post-election polling conducted for Heritage Action showed independents trusted Democrats more than Republicans on abortion by a 25-point margin. A Republican National Committee autopsy of what went wrong in 2022 concluded that the party “underestimated the impact” of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and recommended that candidates talk more about abortion in future elections so they don’t get defined by the opposition. But RNC leaders decided in April to keep the draft report secret.
Ignoring these lessons, many of the leading Republican candidates for president in 2024 are choosing to be vague about whether and when they think abortion should be illegal under federal law. They’re strategically ambiguous on how they interpret laws on the books and to what extent they would try to exert influence over the Food and Drug Administration. They are also aiming to appeal to social conservatives, by winking publicly and promising privately, without alienating major donors and independents.
Our view is that all voters, in the primaries and in the general election, deserve clarity on an issue so consistently contentious yet suddenly unsettled. Here are seven questions anyone who wants to be president should be able to answer:
Do you support federal restrictions on abortion?
Donald Trump, who nominated three of the justices who struck down Roe, has suggested that this is now a “state’s rights” issue, but as president he supported federal legislation to ban abortions after 20 weeks, and he hasn’t ruled out signing something that goes further if he regains power. Meanwhile, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie says: “The states, not the federal government, should be making these decisions.” Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy calls abortion murder and supports six-week bans at the state level but says “the federal government should be out of this.” Others, such as former vice president Mike Pence, are outspoken about the need for a federal role. And the Republican Party platform still calls for a personhood amendment to the Constitution that could ban abortion from the moment of conception.
After how many weeks of gestation would you ban abortion?
Facing head winds, Republicans in North Carolina and Nebraska trimmed their sails. Legislatures in both states voted this month to bar abortions, with exceptions, at 12 weeks (the end of the first trimester) after struggling to secure sufficient votes to ban them earlier. The GOP supermajority overrode a veto from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D). The Nebraska legislature paired the abortion provision with restrictions on medical care for transgender youth.
Other states continue to plow ahead with bans after six weeks, when many women don’t yet realize they’re pregnant. South Carolina was the latest to do so, though the law is on hold pending judicial review. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced his candidacy on May 24, signed such a law in April. So did North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who has been laying the groundwork to launch a long-shot bid. Mr. DeSantis has attacked Mr. Trump for not saying whether he would have signed the six-week bill, but the governor hasn’t said whether he would sign a national version. During his CNN town hall event last month, Mr. Trump pointedly declined to say at what point in a pregnancy abortion should be outlawed.
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) has proposed a 15-week national ban, and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said it will oppose any presidential contender who doesn’t back Mr. Graham’s proposal “at a minimum.” Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who also announced his candidacy last month, says he would happily sign that: “If I were president of the United States, I would literally sign the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress.”
President Biden, too, should be clear about how late in a pregnancy he thinks women should have access to the procedure. He has signaled personal discomfort with abortion as a Catholic, hesitating at times to even say the word, but he withdrew his past support for the Hyde Amendment in 2019. Democrats must counter GOP claims that they would allow abortions until the moment of birth.
Would you support abolishing the filibuster over abortion?
Nikki Haley, who as governor of South Carolina signed a bill banning most abortions after 20 weeks without exceptions for rape or incest, said last month that she would sign a federal ban as president but emphasized that it’s a moot point because there wouldn’t be enough votes to get it to her desk. “We haven’t had 60 Republican senators in 100 years,” she said.
It might not actually take 60 Republican senators to ban abortion. Republicans could control the White House, Senate and House in 2025. They would face enormous pressure from pro-life activists to roll back the filibuster to advance a national ban. GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) might not be able to stop them. Many Democrats, including Mr. Biden, pledged to protect the filibuster before caving to pressure from the far left (including from shortsighted pro-choice groups) and endorsing its demise. The effort failed — and created a permission structure for Republicans to try the same.
Which exceptions would you insist on before signing any ban?
Mr. Trump blamed the party’s underwhelming midterm performance on the poor handling of abortion. “Especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother,” the former president wrote on social media in January. If elected president, Asa Hutchinson says he’d back a 15-week ban that includes exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. But as governor of Arkansas, he signed a bill that included no exceptions for rape or incest. This illustrates why it’s important for candidates to not just say what they would prefer but what they would require. A related question: Should religious hospitals be allowed to deny women abortions even when the mother’s life is at risk?
Should mifepristone remain on the market?
A Post-ABC poll in May found that 66 percent of U.S. adults say the drug, used in more than half of abortions, should remain on the market. Mr. Trump nominated U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, who ruled in April that the FDA erred in making the drug more broadly available. The Supreme Court put this on hold pending appeals, though the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit sounded ready during oral arguments to uphold the district court’s finding. Mr. Pence praised Judge Kacsmaryk’s ruling and said he would like to see the medication “off the market.” Others have punted. We disagree with Mr. Pence but applaud his forthrightness. The next president will appoint a new FDA commissioner who could target the drug even if its legality is upheld.
Should the Comstock Act be used to prosecute abortion pill providers?
Some conservative lawyers are eager to dust off an 1873 law that made it illegal to mail abortion drugs across state lines. Twenty Republican state attorneys general warned pharmacies in recent months that they could face liability under the Comstock Act for shipping abortion drugs — either from a future Republican administration or from the attorneys general themselves under racketeering laws. The Biden Justice Department says the act doesn’t prohibit the shipping of abortion medicine if the sender doesn’t intend for them to be used illegally, but a GOP attorney general might feel differently.
Do you support making it harder to pass ballot referendums?
Abortion-rights advocates prevailed in all six states where the issue was on the ballot in 2022, from Kansas and Kentucky to Montana and Michigan, to California and Vermont. The success has emboldened them to pursue more initiatives in states such as Florida. But antiabortion activists are responding by pushing to raise the threshold for passing amendments to state constitutions from a simple majority to a supermajority.
In Ohio, for example, pro-choice groups are collecting signatures to put a proposed amendment to the state constitution on the November ballot that would recognize a right to abortion and contraception. GOP lawmakers responded by putting a measure on the ballot for an election in August to raise the bar for passing proposed amendments to 60 percent. This feels rigged and undemocratic.
Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. argued in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that the time has come to “return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” He cited since-deceased Justice Antonin Scalia’s dissent in Casey v. Planned Parenthood: “The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting.”
Last month’s Post-ABC poll shows 78 percent of Americans believe the decision on whether to have an abortion should be left to a woman and her doctor, including 58 percent of Republicans and 74 percent of White Catholics. Two-thirds of Americans say they oppose the high court’s decision to rescind a constitutional right to abortion, with 54 percent saying they feel this way “strongly.” If presidential aspirants aren’t willing to clearly articulate what they believe during the campaign, they’ll have no mandate to govern.
