2 After how many weeks of gestation would you ban abortion?

Facing head winds, Republicans in North Carolina and Nebraska trimmed their sails. Legislatures in both states voted this month to bar abortions, with exceptions, at 12 weeks (the end of the first trimester) after struggling to secure sufficient votes to ban them earlier. The GOP supermajority overrode a veto from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D). The Nebraska legislature paired the abortion provision with restrictions on medical care for transgender youth.

Other states continue to plow ahead with bans after six weeks, when many women don’t yet realize they’re pregnant. South Carolina was the latest to do so, though the law is on hold pending judicial review. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced his candidacy on May 24, signed such a law in April. So did North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who has been laying the groundwork to launch a long-shot bid. Mr. DeSantis has attacked Mr. Trump for not saying whether he would have signed the six-week bill, but the governor hasn’t said whether he would sign a national version. During his CNN town hall event last month, Mr. Trump pointedly declined to say at what point in a pregnancy abortion should be outlawed.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) has proposed a 15-week national ban, and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said it will oppose any presidential contender who doesn’t back Mr. Graham’s proposal “at a minimum.” Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who also announced his candidacy last month, says he would happily sign that: “If I were president of the United States, I would literally sign the most conservative pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress.”