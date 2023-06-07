Regarding the May 23 obituary for C. Boyden Gray, “White House counsel to George H.W. Bush was influential judicial strategist”:
During the Reagan years, Gray’s political philosophy became more markedly Republican, but he was good company for Democrats, too. On a couple notable occasions, he was at the center of bipartisan coalitions that led to landmark legislation. Gray was a key player in the enactment of the Americans With Disabilities Act. That same year, he and I helped develop the innovative market mechanism of tradable permits in the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990 to drive down the cost of abating pollution-caused acid rain. Gray rode shotgun as we worked the idea through Bush’s staff.
He joined with former White House chief of staff John Podesta and me to launch the Energy Future Coalition, which sought to overcome partisan divisions on critical energy and climate issues.
Did we see eye to eye politically? Of course not. But in the old Washington phrase, we could disagree without being disagreeable. We could all use more of that these days.
Timothy E. Wirth, Washington