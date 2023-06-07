Gray arrived in D.C. from the University of North Carolina law school as a conservative Democrat to clerk for Chief Justice Earl Warren. Tennis brought the two of us together, as it had with George H.W. Bush, for whom Gray served as counsel for 12 years.

During the Reagan years, Gray’s political philosophy became more markedly Republican, but he was good company for Democrats, too. On a couple notable occasions, he was at the center of bipartisan coalitions that led to landmark legislation. Gray was a key player in the enactment of the Americans With Disabilities Act. That same year, he and I helped develop the innovative market mechanism of tradable permits in the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990 to drive down the cost of abating pollution-caused acid rain. Gray rode shotgun as we worked the idea through Bush’s staff.