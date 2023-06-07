The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion News on mental illness causes is not especially new

June 7, 2023 at 1:50 p.m. EDT
(iStock)

Regarding the June 4 front-page article “April’s case offers hope for the psychiatric ‘forgotten souls’”:

Any note of hopefulness or optimism for people with serious mental illnesses is always appreciated. However, the hypothesis that the immune system and/or inflammation might have something to do with the etiology of perhaps multiple mental illnesses is not especially new. Susan E. Swedo at the National Institute of Mental Health showed that obsessive-compulsive disorder and tic disorders in some children were the result of a streptococcus throat infection.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Andrew H. Miller at Emory University and Charles L. Raison at the University of Wisconsin, among others, have demonstrated a relationship between inflammatory processes and clinical depression. Anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis is characterized by multiple neurologic and psychiatric symptoms and is thought to be caused by an overactive autoimmune response attacking a specific neuronal receptor site.

The article pointed to the ever-expanding understanding and potential for effective treatments for many people afflicted with mental health challenges and noted that this work and any treatments that develop from it are likely to apply only to subsets of patients with different diagnoses. Figuring out who these people are is the future of precision psychiatry.

David I. Sommers, Kensington

Loading...