Regarding the June 4 front-page article “April’s case offers hope for the psychiatric ‘forgotten souls’”:
Andrew H. Miller at Emory University and Charles L. Raison at the University of Wisconsin, among others, have demonstrated a relationship between inflammatory processes and clinical depression. Anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis is characterized by multiple neurologic and psychiatric symptoms and is thought to be caused by an overactive autoimmune response attacking a specific neuronal receptor site.
The article pointed to the ever-expanding understanding and potential for effective treatments for many people afflicted with mental health challenges and noted that this work and any treatments that develop from it are likely to apply only to subsets of patients with different diagnoses. Figuring out who these people are is the future of precision psychiatry.
David I. Sommers, Kensington