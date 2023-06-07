It was gratifying to read Danielle Allen’s May 26 Friday Opinion column, “We’ve hit rock bottom on civics education. Can we turn it around?” Judging from nationwide test results, the answer is: We must! In addition to the excellent efforts outlined in her column, I have one suggestion: Require that all high school seniors pass the same test that an immigrant must pass to become an American citizen. All the questions and answers are online. A few states have adopted this requirement. I sincerely hope the rest will do so as well.