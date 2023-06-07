Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Christopher Elliott is a consumer advocate, journalist and founder of Elliott Advocacy, a consumer nonprofit organization. You might want to think twice before booking your next hotel reservation. Hotels are quietly offering more nonrefundable rooms, and customers are falling for them. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hotel guests such as Jim Pattiz, a filmmaker from Peachtree City, Ga., are surprised when they discover there’s no grace period for canceling reservations at one of these highly restrictive rates, often called “prepaid” in industry parlance and often the first rates that appear on hotel websites.

Pattiz recently made a reservation through Marriott’s website without noticing the fine print and assumed he could cancel the reservation without penalties up to 48 hours before his arrival.

Wrong. When he tried to cancel, a Marriott representative told him the room was nonrefundable.

That doesn’t seem fair, at least when compared with other travel industry refund rules.

For example, if Pattiz had second thoughts about his airline ticket, he would have been protected under a Transportation Department rule that allows for cancellations within 24 hours and a full refund — an exception being for flights departing within one week. Sara Conneighton, a Marriott spokeswoman, said the hotel chain’s refund rules “are clearly communicated” at the time of booking and in the reservation confirmation.

Nonrefundable room rates used to be a rarity, reserved for special events or five-star resorts at the peak of high season. But after the pandemic, the hotel industry started to tighten the refund rules. The proportion of nonrefundable hotel rooms jumped from 35 percent in 2021 to 40 percent last year, Tim Hentschel, chief executive of the hotel booking site HotelPlanner, told me recently.

Why? Experts say a seller’s market for hotel rooms, spurred by strong consumer demand, and a need to make up for several lean pandemic years pushed hotels to increase the number of nonrefundable rooms. Hotel revenue managers have looked on with envy as the airline industry created highly profitable “basic” economy-class fares that were nonrefundable and couldn’t be changed. And they didn’t want to miss out.

This sudden post-pandemic shift caught many guests off guard. Making matters worse, online travel sites sometimes bury the terms and conditions of a nonrefundable hotel room three or four clicks into a reservation. That means some travelers will skip through and assume they still have a traditional, refundable rate.

Hotels that offer nonrefundable rates insist that they adequately disclose their restrictions and even offer modest discounts in exchange for a guest accepting stricter terms. They insist there’s no need for regulation.

But there is. Interestingly enough, the airline industry used a similar argument a decade ago when the Transportation Department added its 24-hour rule. But airlines knew precisely how many passengers had clicked the wrong button and ended up with tickets they couldn’t use. Sure, passengers could cancel their flights and get a credit, but there were ticket change fees and not a full refund. The Transportation Department regulation fixed that.

Similarly, there are hotel guests who make reservations and then notice a mistake, such as a wrong date or an incorrect address. Sorry, now it’s nonrefundable. Hotels won’t even offer a room credit. If you don’t stay in the room, your money is gone.

If the hotel industry really wants to emulate the airline industry, then it won’t be long before all of its affordable rooms are nonrefundable, just like airline tickets. Granted, securing a 24-hour rule for hotels might be tricky, but fortunately there’s a precedent.

The Federal Trade Commission has a “cooling-off rule” that allows consumers three days to cancel certain types of door-to-door sales made at your home, workplace or temporary location (such as a hotel). A cooling-off rule for hotel bookings would give consumers time to fix any booking errors or seek a refund.

Another possibility is adding a 24-hour rule at the state level. Pennsylvania, which pushed Marriott to disclose its unpopular resort fees, might have both the appetite and jurisdiction to go after a cancellation rule. Such rules might over time be implemented chain-wide.

The Transportation Department, which regulates refunds made through online agencies, could likewise get involved. The agency could issue guidance that expands the 24-hour rule to hotel bookings, including any reservations made through online agencies such as Expedia or Booking.com.

But perhaps the best option would be the U.S. hotel industry voluntarily adopting its own 24-hour rule. It already has a standard practice for overbooking, which requires it to find a room at another hotel and cover your accommodation cost, a practice called “walking.” All it would take is one major hotel chain to agree to a 24-hour rule.

None of this should be necessary. Hotels ought to know that socking their guests with a totally nonrefundable room rate — even for honest mistakes — is the kind of “gotcha” practice normally reserved for scammy travel clubs.

And customers such as Pattiz aren’t putting up with it. Marriott turned down several requests to refund his hotel room, so he filed a chargeback on his American Express card and received a full refund.

