In her June 4 op-ed, “To fix his court’s ethical woes, Roberts needs to be more like LBJ,” Ruth Marcus had excellent suggestions for how Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. might fix, or at least improve, the Supreme Court. But, as Chief Justice Roberts’s letter to the Senate and his remarks to the American Law Institute make clear, he acknowledges no checks and balances where the court is concerned. The acts of Congress and the executive branch can be overturned repeatedly, but his supposedly independent branch is answerable to no one.
In fact, the Constitution does grant Congress power over the court. But congressional Republicans, just as beholden to the very rich as are conservative justices, will not let Congress rein in the court. Democrats need to learn from the example set during the debt ceiling crisis and take a hostage of their own.
The judiciary branch budget request for fiscal 2024 is $130 million, which identified $3 million as mandatory and $127 million as discretionary. Democrats must reject the entire $127 million if Republicans do not agree to meaningful disclosure requirements and enforceable constraints — not the weak honor system that Ms. Marcus proposed, but total disclosure, serious limits with no exceptions for wealthy “friends” and criminal penalties for violations.
The Supreme Court needs an inspector general, not a panel of compliant and anonymous old judges. We’ve had enough of Justice Clarence Thomas amending his disclosures and then returning to business as usual. Democrats must act now.
