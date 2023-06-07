In her June 4 op-ed, “To fix his court’s ethical woes, Roberts needs to be more like LBJ,” Ruth Marcus had excellent suggestions for how Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. might fix, or at least improve, the Supreme Court. But, as Chief Justice Roberts’s letter to the Senate and his remarks to the American Law Institute make clear, he acknowledges no checks and balances where the court is concerned. The acts of Congress and the executive branch can be overturned repeatedly, but his supposedly independent branch is answerable to no one.