The latest: Mass evacuations in Ukraine were underway due to major flooding after the destruction of Kakhovka dam and hydoelectric power plant. The severe damage to the Kakhovka dam unleashed flooding near the front lines. Ukraine and Russia each blamed the other for attacking the site, destroying the plant and damaging the dam.

The fight: Russia took control of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where thousands of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers died in the war’s longest and bloodiest battle, in late May. But holding the city will be difficult. The Wagner Group, responsible for the fight and victory in Bakhmut, is allegedly leaving and being replaced by the Russian army.

The upcoming counteroffensive: After a rainy few months left the ground muddy, sticky and unsuitable for heavy vehicles in southern Ukraine, temperatures are rising — and with them, the expectations of a long-awaited counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces.

The frontline: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

