“Mr. Pence, who filed paperwork declaring his candidacy, was once a stalwart supporter and defender of Donald J. Trump, but split with his former boss after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. ... That day, a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol, with some of Mr. Trump’s supporters chanting, ‘Hang Mike Pence!’ Since then, the split between the two has become irrevocable.”

It was a beautiful day in this best of all possible worlds! Mike Pence loved everyone, and everyone, he was certain, loved him. Especially Republicans! He had been Donald Trump’s vice president, and — well, what more did anyone want? Now was surely his time!

He threw open his window and gazed out. Overnight, several well-wishers had decorated his house with valuable materials: toilet paper, and eggs! He regretted that many of the eggs were no longer intact, but he supposed it was the thought that counted. Someone had also left a glass with a skull and crossbones on it and a mysterious green liquid that seemed to have corroded part of it away — he noted, with delight, that the glass was half-full. That was just how things seemed to work out for him! It was another beautiful day, and he was Mike Pence, and evidence that the Republican Party loved him was all around, everywhere he looked.

His doorbell rang, and he rushed to answer it. No one. But there, on the doorstop, was a gift! Something that gleamed and shone, even if it smelled of dog feces! He marveled as it burned and then went out. How kind! Someone had left him a homemade, rudimentary lantern. Doubtless the maker had fled out of mistaken shame at the simplicity of his effort, not knowing it would be cherished! But Mike Pence was delighted to be thought of. These small gestures added up! They were calling him, and he would serve.

He enjoyed a wonderful breakfast (mostly vegetables, slightly over-ripe, that his well-wishers had kindly tossed in his direction when he last appeared in public) and stared at the newspaper. It said the race for the Republican nomination was crowded. So much the better! That meant there would be lots of people there to listen to what he had to say.

He drove to the office. On the way, several people in red hats recognized him and gave him a big thumbs-up, although they missed by two fingers. Others drew fingers across their throats — clearly, fans of his tie — and he shouted back, “A gift!”

He emerged from his vehicle and set his briefcase down on the sidewalk, where a helpful stranger rushed up and lifted it for him, before he could even say where it was he was going. So eager was the fellow to assist that he ran off without asking and soon had disappeared from sight. Mike Pence shook his head in disbelief. People really were wonderful, everywhere.

His phone rang. He answered. Someone yelled into the phone that they wished him to go experience carnal pleasure without any assistance from a second party. “No, thank you,” Mike Pence said. “But I appreciate being thought of!” There was no doubt, his base was ready.

A box had arrived for him! He loved presents. Inside was a small doll that looked just like him, with a beautiful mother-of-pearl-tipped pin rammed conveniently through its heart. Pointing out his favorite organ! It was amazing, the ingenuity of his fans! He could feel the love. Everywhere he went, they shouted his name. And sometimes also other words!

In the bathroom, he adjusted his tie and smiled at his reflection. That was odd! Someone had left a note on the mirror. “You Will Never Be President,” it said. He shrugged. Well, other people used the bathroom, too. Probably the note was for one of them.

Later, he went back out to his car to drive home. There, on the windshield, someone had left a note complimenting his parking: “Parking Fine,” it said. So thoughtful. The whole world was rooting for him. And someone had given him a free rock and also made a beautiful, perfectly rock-shaped hole in his windshield. Perfect to let the light in.

He sighed a heavy, contented sigh. Mike Pence looked at the world and the responses of Republicans as he moved through the world, and what Mike Pence took from all this was that it was time for him to run — for president. So that they could elect him president. That was unambiguously what they wanted to do.

