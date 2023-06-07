Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the June 3 news article “After three years, borrowers prepare for student loan payments to resume”: Amid the partisan fault lines erroneously drawn around the topic of student debt cancellation, where is the bipartisan call to restore the constitutional right of bankruptcy back to student loan debt? One in 5 adults in this country — of all demographics and party affiliations — is burdened by crippling student loan debt.

Student debt has destroyed the lives and livelihoods of four generations. The removal of bankruptcy protections from federal student loan debt in 1998 and from private student loan debt in 2005 caused the crisis we face today. Moreover, the highly unethical lending practices borrowers experience are almost entirely because of a lack of consumer protections that every other type of loan possesses.

The lending system is designed to keep borrowers trapped in a lifetime of indentured servitude with compounded interest and negative amortization that result in the borrower never being able to pay down the original principal.

With slightly more than half of all borrowers identifying as Republican or independent, this is not a crusade that the GOP should wage. The return of bankruptcy protections is a necessary step in allowing borrowers to reclaim their lives and have a fighting chance at saving for retirement. The sooner our elected officials recognize this is a crisis beyond partisan claims, the sooner we will come to a workable solution — bankruptcy — that offers a glimmer of hope.

Lisa Ansell, Los Angeles

The writer is associate director of the University of Southern California’s Casden Institute.

