American politics now operate a lot like gang warfare, trapped in recurring cycles of blame, humiliation and revenge, punctuated by acts of violence. Which means it’s predictable. These kinds of feuds, sometimes known as high conflicts, function like perpetual-motion machines. “They tend to enrage us, trap us, frustrate us, drain us of energy and other critical resources ... and seem to never go away no matter what we do,” conflict expert Peter T. Coleman wrote in his book “The Five Percent: Finding Solutions to Seemingly Impossible Conflicts.”

But every so often, there’s a shock to that conflict system. Something that causes the machine to tilt. And in that moment, Coleman explains, there is a huge opportunity.

Tucker Carlson’s firing by Fox News was just such a shock — to him personally and to his colleagues. People he thought he could depend on have turned their backs on him. Last month, Fox News sent people to Carlson’s house to dismantle his home TV studio. They left behind an empty space, the kind of space that invites reflection.

So far, it looks as though Carlson will return to combat mode on Twitter if not some other platform. And so will Fox News. The high-conflict machine will, with 99 percent certainty, crank back to full power by midsummer.

But what about that 1 percent scenario? What if someone Carlson trusts and respects were to invite him to question the costs of this conflict — and do something altogether different? Can we imagine a world in which Carlson used his extraordinary influence to help de-escalate America’s current political schism, for the sake of his family and his country?

It almost certainly wouldn’t work, for all the reasons you already know. But based on the history of high conflict worldwide, from ugly divorces to civil wars, it’s still worth trying. Because it’s just about the only thing that ever does work. “In my view, 1 percent chances are worth taking,” says William Ury, who has spent 45 years helping to negotiate peace in Colombia, Afghanistan, Venezuela, South Africa and other conflict zones. “You add up enough random chances, and you get probabilities.”

In Northern Ireland, the bigoted preacher Ian Paisley incited riots, condoned violence and helped radicalize a generation of loyalists. He once shouted at Pope John Paul II, “I denounce you as the Antichrist!” Then, after decades of spewing contempt and stoking fear, he experienced his own kind of shock — a serious heart condition that almost killed him. A few years later, the 1 percent scenario actually happened: Paisley announced he would work alongside his sworn enemies in Sinn Fein, the same people he had once called “liars,” “cowards” and “murderers.” On the eve of being sworn in as first minister of the power-sharing government, he proclaimed a new dawn: “People have come out of a dark tunnel,” he said, “and they can see there is a path out there for us.”

For now, Carlson retains the trust of many millions of Americans. It’s hard to think of many other individuals with as much power to influence this conflict for good — or for ill. Should he choose to do so, Carlson could significantly reduce the odds of further political violence by changing how he talks about other Americans.

Every high conflict is fueled by conflict entrepreneurs — people who exploit and inflame conflict for their own ends. They are always victims, aggrieved and righteous — and someone else is always at fault. They cherry-pick facts and shade stories to ensure their followers feel threatened and disgusted by their neighbors and their government, which is when violence tends to happen. A small number of people, marinating in this fear, do things they wouldn’t ordinarily do, as we’ve seen again and again from Rwanda to the former Yugoslavia.

Most of us have a conflict entrepreneur in our families or our social media feeds. Some of us are conflict entrepreneurs. Every day, I wake up and try to not be one. It is very hard to resist in a time such as this. A lot of conflict entrepreneurs have unresolved pain of their own. They only get relief from that pain when they are spreading it around. So, it’s important to keep them at a distance when you can. But it’s also vital not to give up on them altogether. Because they are powerful — and one day they might find another place to put their pain.

That’s why, in gang warfare, people known as violence interrupters spring into action whenever any kind of shock occurs. If a gang member gets shot, they visit him in the hospital and issue the invitation — maybe for the 10th time. “The sales pitch is really asking the question: ‘Do you want to continue this cycle?’” as Curtis Toler from the violence-prevention outfit Chicago CRED has explained.

Often, people say yes — they do want to continue the conflict, thank you very much. So, what then? Toler is undeterred. “The next question is, ‘Do you want your family members to have to go through what you’re going through?’”

Family might be the most common reason for people to exit high conflict. During Colombia’s civil war, whenever the national soccer team had a game (which typically attracted the attention of every Colombian), the government would run public-service ads inviting its own guerrilla enemies to disarm and return home to watch the next match with their families. The day after hearing such an ad, 10 times as many guerrilla members chose to disarm as compared to a normal day, according to research by Juan P. Aparicio and colleagues.

We’re not in a civil war yet, but we are “closer to civil war than any of us would like to believe,” Barbara F. Walter, an expert on violent extremism, wrote in her 2022 book “How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them.” If we want a better future for our children, we need to invite just about everyone, including conflict entrepreneurs, to do things differently: to remedy grievances instead of amplifying them; to strengthen our institutions rather than denigrating them. And we can’t expect anyone to do this alone. That’s not something humans can do.

Glenn Beck spent years as a conflict entrepreneur on CNN, Fox News and his own subscription TV network. He knew how to stoke the fear of his mostly White audience, telling them that President Barack Obama had a “deep-seated hatred for white people.” He invoked dark, vague and existential threats to keep his audience vigilant and engaged. In his first 14 months on Fox News, Beck and his guests alluded to Hitler 115 times, Nazis 134 times, fascism 172 times, the Holocaust 58 times, and Joseph Goebbels eight times, according to Dana Milbank’s book “Tears of a Clown: Glenn Beck and the Tea Bagging of America.”

Then Beck did something unexpected. He started expressing regret. “I wish I could go back and be more uniting in my language,” he told Megyn Kelly on Fox News in 2014. “I think I played a role, unfortunately, in helping tear the country apart, and it’s not who we are.” Soon afterward, he handed out $2 million in toys and food at the U.S.-Mexico border.

For a while, he even tried to persuade other media personalities to leave high conflict with him. “As a guy who has done damage, I don’t want to do any more damage,” he said in a remarkable appearance on Samantha Bee’s show. “I know what I did. I helped divide. I’m willing to take that. My message to you is: Please don’t make the mistakes that I made. I think all of us are doing it. We’re doing it on Facebook, we’re doing it on Twitter.”

But Beck had nowhere to go. He was distrusted and demonized by the left for his old ways — and by the right for his new ones. How does a recovering conflict entrepreneur make a living (or a friend) in a hyper-polarized country? “I have 300 employees that count on me getting up every single day,” he said on the On Being podcast. “Now, how do I change? How do I make this work, so I don’t flush the jobs of 300 people?”

Three months later, Beck had to lay off about 20 percent of his employees. Soon, he was wearing a Make America Great Again hat on TV to announce he’d changed his mind and would vote for Trump in 2020.

I wonder what would have happened if Beck had been welcomed out of the conflict — not by the Democrats or the Republicans but by a third group of Americans who refuse to be captured by the conflict? What if he could have helped us figure out a less lethal way to fight, without surrendering to contempt and fearmongering?

The day after the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, Carlson tapped out a text message to his producer in which he said some deeply alarming things, referring to “how white men fight.” But, in the same message, he revealed a flicker of doubt. As he watched a video of an antifa activist getting beaten, he wrote, “I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be.”

High conflict poisons the soul. It turns us into people we don’t want to be. Sooner or later, most of us want to get out — if only we could find an exit. It is vital for the rest of us to be able to point to one.