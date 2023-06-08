Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

First, no issue draws together Republicans and Democrats like China. Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) agree on many issues. Recently, the committee put out two reports, one calling for additional military aid to and military cooperation with Taiwan (identifying “ten bipartisan key findings and recommendations to help build a more credible deterrent when it comes to Taiwan”) and another proposing policy changes and sanctions against China for its treatment of the Uyghurs. Biden should immediately embrace the proposals and call for the House to put them on the floor for votes.

Second only to China, Silicon Valley’s abuses have attracted more bipartisan anger than almost any other issue. Whether it is Democrats complaining about antitrust violations and hate speech or Republicans whining about political favoritism, everyone has gripes. Though some policies might be too ambitious or controversial (e.g., repealing Section 230), the public is fed up with social media platforms. There should be strong support for midsize reforms, including greater transparency in algorithms, enhanced privacy requirements, child protection tools and access for researchers. There are many smart ideas floating around; the White House should pick the best, put together a package and send it to the Hill.

Aside from legislative action, Biden could highlight the degree to which his programs are transforming the heartland, creating well-paying jobs that don’t require college degrees and making life easier and more affordable for average families. The administration is about to launch “a website to map and track tens of thousands of infrastructure projects and private manufacturing investments, an effort by the administration to show the positive impact of its policies on the U.S. economy to a skeptical public,” the Associated Press reported. With “roughly 32,000 infrastructure projects and more than $470 billion worth of investments in the production of electric vehicles, batteries, computer chips, biotech, clean energy and other sectors” to highlight, Biden should make sure the website’s name — Invest.gov — is prominently displayed when he makes trips around the country to tout his record. Voters need to understand how their communities have been helped and what Biden’s policies are doing for them.

Biden — with the help of Vice President Harris (who is passionate about the topic) — also could lean into the abortion issue. Republicans refuse to accept responsibility for the trauma and endangerment of women’s health and lives their policies entail. The White House can shine a light on cruel, irrational and dangerous laws. Collecting and highlighting the story of victims of forced-birth laws and holding a symposium of doctors and medical school deans about the impact on the supply of doctors and doctor training might help focus attention on the issue and galvanize voters (who are already overwhelming pro-choice) to challenge these laws and the politicians who enact them.

Finally, Biden could be an effective defender of free speech from censors, book banners, white nationalists and MAGA governors. He can task the Education Department and the Justice Department with investigating state and local infringement of First Amendment rights. A White House conference of librarians (who remain among the most trusted professions) could help the public understand the free speech threat that book banners pose. Putting together a task force of well-known personalities to make public service announcements, hold events and organize parents in opposition to censorship, book bans and gag laws could put him and Democrats firmly on the side of core American values: freedom of speech and thought.

Though Biden won’t get any legislative home runs as long as Republicans control the House, the president can get some singles and doubles with modest legislative proposals. Coupled with diplomatic successes, judicial confirmations and a focus on issues that are huge negatives for Republicans, Biden will find plenty to do until Election Day 2024.

