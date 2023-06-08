I continue to follow with sad interest the saga of traffic violations in D.C. and the apparent futility in trying to hold flagrant violators accountable. The tragic consequences of the recent collision on Rock Creek Parkway resulting in the deaths of three unfortunate men at the hands of a person who had five convictions for driving under the influence and 38 speeding violations on her record and yet was still driving has to make you wonder who is manning the ship.

Sadly, it brought back a memory of an incident in 1986 when I was living on Capitol Hill and a driver ran a red light on Pennsylvania Avenue just as I was biking through the intersection on a lazy Sunday morning. I was able to veer from a direct hit, but I was knocked off my bike and banged up quite a bit. The bike was trashed. Luckily, a passerby screamed for the driver to stop, and eventually a D.C. police officer showed up but gave the attitude that we were wasting her time. The driver did not own the car, and it was not shared whether he had a valid license or insurance. The DMV later told me it did not have access to that information.