The June 1 editorial, “ Want to cut federal spending? Go where the real money is. ,” would have been more useful if it had explained that cutting tax expenditures or subsidies to the rich that don’t work is not raising taxes; it is cutting subsidies that don’t work. Tax subsidies are hidden, don’t face annual appropriations review and are almost always the result of large campaign contributions and expensive lobbyists.

It’s time we eliminated tax expenditures that don’t work. For example, Republicans want to extend the $1.7 trillion Trump tax cut at a cost of $3.5 trillion. It was supposed to stop the export of jobs and profits, but it has not worked. Instead of decreasing the shift of profits and jobs offshore, the export of jobs and profits has increased. The amount of profits declared in tax havens has also increased. Of the $470 billion of offshore profits reported in 2020, $206 billion was reported by affiliates in just seven tax havens. These seven jurisdictions accounted for 49 percent of U.S. multinationals’ foreign profits, up from 42 percent in 2019, although these tax havens accounted for only 27 percent of sales, 13 percent of property and 10 percent of employees. No wonder the effective tax rate for corporations with more than $10 million in assets dropped from 16 percent in 2014 to 9 percent in 2018, according to a Government Accountability Office report.