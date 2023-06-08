The only thing wrong with E.J. Dionne Jr.’s June 5 op-ed, “Democrats’ Minnesota miracle,” was that it was not front-page news. As a former Minnesotan, I’ve been following Gov. Tim Walz (D) for a while now. His success is a breath of fresh air, especially at a time when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) dominate Post stories about state governance.
Please, more stories about states where people really care about human rights and enact the legislation that will preserve them.
Judy Galliher, Reston