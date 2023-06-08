The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

June 8, 2023 at 2:41 p.m. EDT
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) speaks May 30 in St. Paul, Minn., before signing a bill to legalize recreational marijuana. (Abbie Parr/AP)

The only thing wrong with E.J. Dionne Jr.’s June 5 op-ed, “Democrats’ Minnesota miracle,” was that it was not front-page news. As a former Minnesotan, I’ve been following Gov. Tim Walz (D) for a while now. His success is a breath of fresh air, especially at a time when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) dominate Post stories about state governance.

Please, more stories about states where people really care about human rights and enact the legislation that will preserve them.

Judy Galliher, Reston

