Mike Pence is entering the GOP presidential contest with little hope of winning. But if the former vice president joins forces with another candidate in the field, Chris Christie, he could serve a more noble purpose: torpedoing former president Donald Trump’s campaign. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Christie has already made clear defeating Trump is his intention, and he is well-suited for the role. Since the 2020 election, the former New Jersey governor has increasingly been publicly critical of Trump, and his bombastic personality and sharp debating skills give him the tools to be a thorn in Trump’s side. It helps that he was one of the first major Republicans to endorse Trump in 2016, giving his campaign significant credibility (though Christie failed to get a major position in the White House, repeatedly pushed aside in favor of Pence).

It’s harder to imagine Pence taking up the task in such a manner. He is a courtly man who rarely displays anger publicly. He’s been courteous toward Trump despite the danger the former president put him in on Jan. 6, 2021. Since then, Pence has pulled his punches even when he has been critical.

Still, if Pence lacks Christie’s rambunctious flair, his earnestness might wound Trump more with a key group of voters: evangelicals. Pence has built his public career on being a staunch social and fiscal conservative, which appeals to this demographic.

Trump’s recent positions on abortion gives Pence a large opening. Pro-life voters did not work for nearly 50 years to overturn Roe v Wade simply to have chance to “negotiate,” which is what Trump says he would do on abortion. They want to ban abortion, period. Pence understands that and has endorsed a federal 15-week ban, which many prominent pro-lifers support. He can go after Trump on this in a way that he should be comfortable doing. He can contrast with Trump on issues rather than engage in the personal attacks that Christie might prefer to levy.

Pence can also contrast his views on entitlement policies with those of Trump’s. Trump says he won’t touch Social Security or Medicare spending, which Pence has previously been willing to do. Trump’s position might be popular with many voters, but there is still a strong faction within the GOP that is willing to amend these programs to reduce the budget deficit. Pence could make this seeming liability into a virtue by making himself the only candidate in the race to back the old orthodoxy.

This tack could seriously wound Trump because of his shifting base of support within the GOP. In the 2016 primaries, Trump was the favorite among moderates and somewhat conservatives. Very conservative voters — specifically evangelicals who regularly attended church — were the final holdouts. They were the mainstay for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz through the primaries. Now, these former foes are Trump’s redoubt, giving him the strongest support of any ideological faction. If Pence’s attacks land, they will land precisely where Trump can least afford to lose support.

Pence’s good-boy persona also might make whatever personal attacks he does employ be more effective. Pence is the only person in the race who can credibly say he knows what happened before and during the Jan. 6 riot. Because he lost the 2020 election as well, he can credibly say that he believes the election result was not the work of fraud. Pence will surely hedge any such statement by noting the many irregularities that arose in many states, but even a quiet statement that he believes he legitimately lost would be explosive.

In other words, like Christie, Pence has the motive and the means to make Trump his target from day one, though his charges would appeal to a different audience than Christie’s. Whereas Christie could weaken Trump’s fan base among less ideological supporters who like Trump’s brashness, Pence could help force the scales to fall from the eyes of Trump’s religious supporters. Together, they can soften Trump’s lead significantly before the campaign starts in earnest in the fall.

Neither man would be doing this with a realistic expectation to win the nomination. Christie is not well-liked among ardent Republicans (which was true even in 2016). And while Pence remains well-liked among many in the party, the deep well of resentment that Trump’s ultra-loyalists hold against him would likely prevent his nomination even if he mortally wounded Trump.

Nevertheless, this project would be worth their effort. Christie and Pence are polar opposites in temperament and philosophy. That would make them an effective tag team to bring down the champ in the GOP wrestling match — and that would serve their party well.

