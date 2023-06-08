In his June 4 Opinion essay, “ This is the ‘America First’ case for supporting Ukraine ,” Marc A. Thiessen spelled out in “10 clear points” why “America First” conservatives should favor U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s ongoing invasion. Mr. Thiessen’s points were cogent and compelling but overlooked the most important point of all: the need to enforce the United Nations Charter.

Modern European history, up to the Napoleonic and the two world wars, recorded the death and suffering of millions of combatants and civilians as one nation after another sought forcefully to incorporate others’ territories. However, World War II’s unparalleled horrors, including the nuclear bombing of cities, brought forth a unique historical moment when nearly all of Earth’s nations signed on to the U.N. Charter, which essentially provided that every member recognized every other member’s territorial integrity and that the United Nations, led by the Security Council, would forcefully stem any violations.