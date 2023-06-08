In his June 4 Opinion essay, “This is the ‘America First’ case for supporting Ukraine,” Marc A. Thiessen spelled out in “10 clear points” why “America First” conservatives should favor U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s ongoing invasion. Mr. Thiessen’s points were cogent and compelling but overlooked the most important point of all: the need to enforce the United Nations Charter.
Modern European history, up to the Napoleonic and the two world wars, recorded the death and suffering of millions of combatants and civilians as one nation after another sought forcefully to incorporate others’ territories. However, World War II’s unparalleled horrors, including the nuclear bombing of cities, brought forth a unique historical moment when nearly all of Earth’s nations signed on to the U.N. Charter, which essentially provided that every member recognized every other member’s territorial integrity and that the United Nations, led by the Security Council, would forcefully stem any violations.
The 20th century saw the charter fulfilled by the United Nations’ successful reversal of North Korea’s 1950 invasion of South Korea, in the 1991 Persian Gulf War and Iraq’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait. Although the 21st century has been burdened with civil wars, Russia’s 2022 land seizures in Ukraine constitute the only direct challenge to the U.N. order since the 1991 Gulf War. Russia’s Security Council membership has precluded direct U.N. intervention, but bringing together many U.N. members to enforce the charter is the strongest point favoring “America First” support.
William W. Chip, Washington
The writer was the senior counselor to the secretary of homeland security in the Trump administration.