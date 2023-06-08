Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT, DC: ALERT: AIR QUALITY CODE RED (1/3) Today's air quality will be unhealthy for people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens. Avoid outdoor activities whenever possible.

No, kiddo, the air is broken. Sorry. We broke the air, and now if we want to go outside, we can't! Just for a few days, which I realize is a long time when you're 1. I'm sorry I said the word "outside," which gave you false hope. I meant it in the sense of "not outside." No, do you see the color the air is? It is not supposed to be that color. Usually the sky is blue. This color is all wrong for the sky.

Why? Well, because we are getting a bunch of smoke from Canada. The Canadians broke the air! It’s definitely their fault; be mad at them. No, I’m sorry, it’s not Canada’s fault. It’s the heat dome’s fault. A heat dome sounds fun, like somewhere you would go to watch basketball in Miami, but it’s actually a weather condition! A bad one! And yes, “There exists a strong link between the frequency and intensity of heat domes and human-caused climate change.” That’s from the newspaper where Mommy and Daddy work.

No, don’t worry, we will not break the sun. I can see why that would be the next logical worry, if the air can suddenly break, but the sun is actually too far away for us to break it. Yet. Also the moon is, I think, fine. The trees are mostly okay. No, it’s just the air.

Yes, I do mean the air. The thing you breathe. The thing that is outside that you have to walk around in to get from one place to another. If you were a goldfish, it would be water. The stuff that you have to walk through to get from any point to any other point, the stuff that you breathe, we can’t use it today. Of all the things not to be able to use! Yeah, we really didn’t think this through! Not that we did this on purpose.

No, this does not usually happen. God, I hope it’s not the kind of thing that you will think usually happens. This is why lots of millennials are choosing not to have children — because of stuff like this. Because they don’t love the prospect of spending an entire childhood explaining — in a sort of chagrined, rueful manner — that you can’t go see the ducks because the air is out of service, or we’re in the midst of our weekly once-in-a-generation storm, or there simply aren’t any ducks now.

But there’s lots of fun stuff to do inside! You can listen to your music! You can look at your books! Look at how blue the sky is in your books! Look at the wide range of flora and fauna that exists in your books, giving you the erroneous idea that you will routinely encounter lions and zebras! You can watch all the plants through the window and cheer on Outdoor Mint Plant, if you can see it through the stuff in the air! I bet Outdoor Mint will make it. Outdoor Mint is a survivor.

We didn’t break the air forever, I think? I hope? There was a time years ago when the air and rivers were pretty consistently bad, so bad that even Richard Nixon said, “The air and water are too bad!” and signed the Clean Air Act and created the EPA. Richard Nixon! You don’t know who Richard Nixon is, but I’m saying this to give you optimism. Richard Nixon was the president who had a little dog named Checkers. Dog! Woof woof! I am trying to pepper this explanation with words you recognize so that I don’t entirely lose your attention!

So, yeah, the air is yucky. And if you like what we’ve done with the air, you’ll love what we’ve done with the water. Did you know you used to be able to drink the rain?

There are so few things in the world that are good and cost nothing. A walk in the park where you get to see a duck. How are those the things we’ve ruined first?

Sometimes I just want to take a deep breath and scream! But not in this air. This air seems bad for that.

