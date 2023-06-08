Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In California and other places long affected by wildfires, some are raising an unimpressed eyebrow: Are the rest of us just now realizing this is a problem? But that’s just the point, Banks writes. “Clearly, many people in places that never had to think about wildfire before need to start doing so now.”

That’s because things really have changed, thanks to the warmer, dryer climate likely brought on by human activity. In Canada alone, Banks writes, “2,214 wildfires have burned through 3.3 million hectares” so far this year — about 13 times the average for the past 10 years.

What we’re going to need is a better understanding of both the threats and how to mitigate them. Banks points to some efforts in Britain and Canada to prepare for the surge. Here’s hoping this latest plunge into the haze puts our federal leaders on alert, too.

Chaser: How do you explain to your toddler that we, uh, broke the air and they can’t go outside? (A non-rhetorical question in my household!) Columnist Alexandra Petri has some ideas.

Gen X shows you how we do that trick

Well, Gen X swore it would never happen to us, but it did: We have become our parents. With that caveat, we’d like to post a couple recent wins:

Columnist Ted Johnson will have you know that he is absolutely incredible at mowing the lawn, a gorgeous swath of green that lets him get his hands dirty, introduces him to neighbors and has larger meaning as well. “My father grew up in Jim Crow South Carolina,” he reflects, “and for him (and, as such, for me), a beautiful lawn is a mark of success as well as an implicit assertion in a mostly White neighborhood: We are okay in this house … and you are safe in yours. In the American suburbs, lawn care is both symbol and performance.”

Former music critic Tracy Moore, meanwhile, is equally proud to have a Cure-obsessed 13-year-old who will actually go to shows with her. (As she should be!) But she believes the best way to influence your kid to love the same pop culture you do is actually not to try too hard. “Personal taste — and the cool that comes with that — depends on an authentic connection, and I’d much rather have my kid come around organically than feel forced to pretend,” she writes.

I can say from experience that this works — why do my brother and I still listen to Motown?

From Max Boot’s column on “how Washington’s addiction to sanctions has gotten out of control — and is hurting the United States.”

As he points out, our thousands of sanctions affect people and organizations from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. It’s not that these entities are so great — they’re usually under sanction for a reason — “but it’s not clear what, if anything, all these sanctions are achieving,” and they often damage relationships, hurt U.S. economic interests and do more harm to ordinary people than to the bad actors themselves. It’s time to revisit these decisions and to be much more strategic about how we use sanctions in the future, Max argues.

Less politics

Yesterday, we wrote about one ideological implication of Chris Licht’s flameout at CNN. Today, it’s worth reading about what his exit means for how to manage journalistic organizations in 2023.

Brian Stelter, the longtime media reporter and anchor for CNN who was let go under Licht, writes about how bewildering it is for staffers when bosses seem to want to de-escalate partisan battles while giving lip service to being all about the facts — which might not flatter both parties equally. “I perceived that Licht and [his boss David] Zaslav wanted to de-controversialize the CNN brand. But they never said so directly, and that’s been a big part of the problem for staffers: They don’t know what management wants,” Stelter writes.

As much as Cure fans might resist it, this is not the ’90s, he adds: “Viewers no longer agree on the same set of facts, much less express interest in the same topics. CNN cannot ignore the extremist attitudes shaping our politics or claim that Jan. 6, 2021, was a protest that just got out of hand.” To succeed as a media boss in 2023, you have to reckon with those conundrums directly.

Our own media columnist, Erik Wemple, even more brutally describes Licht’s failed tack to the center as a capitulation to a politician who disliked being critically covered by the network. “Trump’s multiyear fake-news fusillade against CNN has paid off,” Erik writes. “It seeped into the heads of the moguls who took over the network last year from its previous owner, AT&T, to the point that they went about correcting the network’s alleged tilt.” The result: a big corporate mess.

Smartest, fastest

Cara Kelly calls for a congressional investigation into "the largest instance of child sexual abuse in a single organization in U.S. history": namely, the Boy Scouts

Karen Attiah considers what it means to grow up with As the golden-voiced Black Ariel of Disney’s live-action “Little Mermaid” fights off racist takes,considers what it means to grow up with almost no fictional Black princesses or superheroes

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Mom, the ’90s called

They want objectivity

And their Cure shirt back

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/compliments/concerns. See you tomorrow!

