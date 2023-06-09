Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to this week's newsletter. This week, we'll get back to the 2024 Republican presidential primary, name the distinguished person of the week and share a list of my favorite recent fiction novels. What caught my eye The growing field of 2024 Republican presidential contenders, including former vice president Mike Pence, has begun to remind me of the platoon of 2016 GOP candidates who squabbled among themselves, divided the "sane vote" and let Donald Trump cruise to the Republican nomination. Indeed, it's arguably more distressing this time because the stakes — returning to power an alleged coup-instigator who is bent on revenge — are higher and the other candidates seem clueless as to how to take the former president down. Free advice being worth what you pay for it, I nevertheless offer a few suggestions:

Plainly state policy differences. In response to a question about Trump praising North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Pence admirably declared in an Iowa interview, "Whether it’s my former running mate or anyone else, no one should be praising the dictator in North Korea — or praising the leader of Russia, who has launched an unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine.” He added, “This is a time when we ought to make it clear to the world that we stand for freedom and we stand with those who stand for freedom.”

Pence is a traditional (more or less) GOP hawk; Trump is an America First Putin admirer. Pence would do well to keep it up, stressing the danger to Ukraine and U.S. interests if Trump regained power.

Correct the record. Without insulting him, Trump’s opponents would be wise to point out that the wall was not built, the debt grew and we lost manufacturing jobs under Trump. Facts might not matter to all voters, but his opponents need to make the case that Trump didn’t execute on policies Republicans want. Instead of “I agree with his policies” (so why run against him?), the message “I can actually accomplish these policies” would give voters a reason to express gratitude to Trump but move on.

Go after DeSantis first. If you are a candidate polling in single digits, you need to accumulate all the non-Trump voters you can. It therefore follows that knocking out a weak, unlikeable but better-known candidate such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would help get you to a one-on-one matchup against Trump. Not only would Trump help bring down DeSantis, but candidates who go after DeSantis could also point out that DeSantis’s obsession with “wokeness” is weird, confusing and a loser in the general election. Easily mocked and thin-skinned, DeSantis might well crumble under pressure.

Take on Trump sooner rather than later. Candidates might not want to immediately draw his ire, but, to beat Trump, they’ve got to engage. He’s not going to vanish on his own. A good starting point: Don’t defend him against the indictment. The charges likely will be serious. They will pose an immense problem in the general election. The federal charges should be utterly disqualifying. For now, it’s enough to say: “Trump deserves the presumption of innocence in court, so I’m not going to interfere with the court system.”

Distinguished pol of the week

Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), who recently completed chemotherapy and has been considering a Senate run, showed this week that he is worth his weight in gold.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) — no doubt smarting from criticism that he so far has found nothing in his serial conspiracy investigations — threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher A. Wray in contempt for failing to turn over a document relating to the Ukraine investigation.

The document is one of a zillion tips that came over the transom (along with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s hodgepodge of allegations) in connection with the former president’s futile attempt to find dirt on President Biden. The source who relayed the information from Ukrainians said he couldn’t vouch for their credibility. Then-Attorney General William P. Barr investigated the issue when it was raised, found nothing and moved on. The Post reported, “The allegation contained in the document was reviewed by the FBI at the time and was found to not be supported by facts, and the investigation was subsequently dropped with the Trump Justice Department’s sign-off, according to the people familiar with the investigation.”

Comer has seen the document. (My Post colleague Philip Bump pointed out: “Comer in particular has been making repeated appearances on right-wing media outlets to chastise the FBI for failing to turn over the document. It’s a weird area of focus, certainly, given that he already knows what the document alleges and could therefore simply conduct his own probe of the claims.”) No matter. He wants to hold Wray in contempt for not turning it over.

But wait: The FBI actually walked the document over on Monday to show it to Comer. Raw intelligence revealing a source who has since been discredited is not the sort of thing any law enforcement organization would release. Comer, seeing the document for the second time, could publicly discuss it or use it to launch whatever investigation he wanted. Never mind. Comer wants to hold Wray in contempt.

Raskin debunked Comer’s claims and then put out a statement, which read in part: “As the FBI explained at length during today’s briefing, and in previous conversations leading up to today’s accommodation, releasing this form publicly could place the Confidential Human Source in grave danger and undermine the integrity of FBI programs and investigations going forward." But, Raskin explained, Comer wants to “hold Director Wray in contempt of Congress to further promote debunked Republican conspiracy theories.” (As Raskin noted, the episode happened on the same day that Trump’s lawyers were meeting with special counsel Jack Smith, presumably in a last-ditch effort to hold off an indictment.)

Raskin summed up: “We now know what I had long suspected: that Chairman Comer’s subpoena is about recycling stale and debunked Burisma conspiracy theories long peddled by Rudy Giuliani and a Russian agent, sanctioned by former President Trump’s own Treasury Department, as part of the effort to smear President Biden and help Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign.”

Thanks in large part to Raskin, Republicans abandoned the effort to hold Wray in contempt. Shaming Republicans into dropping their stunt was no easy task. Although Raskin might run for Senate, the latest episode shows just how valuable he is in the House exposing Republican shenanigans and unmasking their abuses of power. For that, we owe him our gratitude.

Something different

Last week, I shared some of my favorite nonfiction titles. Focusing on recently released titles, here is my fiction list:

“Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls: The author weaves together bootleggers and family dysfunction in a story of human endurance. If you enjoy movies such as “Lawless” or Tennessee Williams plays, this will delight you.

“A Beautiful Crime” by Christopher Bollen: What could be a better summer read than a con artist’s art caper set in Venice?

“The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb: An amusing crime story raises the frequently ignored topic of classical music’s exclusion of African Americans. (Slocumb’s second novel, “Symphony of Secrets,” is ingenious but less accessible to nonclassical music buffs.) Only a real musician could write such a thoroughly authentic narrative about the classical music world.

“Little Souls” by Sandra Dallas: The 1918 flu pandemic (a frightful parallel to the coronavirus pandemic) is the backdrop, but this really is a story about sisterly love. Bring a tissue.

“Night Angels” by Weina Dai Randel: A fascinating story based on an actual Chinese diplomatic couple who saved scores of Vienna Jews from the Nazis. It addresses the most fundamental question: What do we owe our fellow human beings?

“Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane: A 1970s piece about antibusing sentiment in Boston is more timely than you might imagine. Lehane graphically shows how racism warps both the persecuted and the persecutor.

“Trespasses” by Louise Kennedy: A gut-wrenching story about ordinary people in the Time of Troubles and conflicting loyalties. It’s a poignant reminder of the toll decades of religious and national animosity took on combatants and civilians alike.

From my weekly Q&A

Every Wednesday at noon, I host a live Q&A with readers. Read a transcript of this week’s Q&A, or submit a question for the next one.

Mike: Hi Jennifer. Some of my conservative friends defend the electoral college as necessary. I weary of candidates who lose the popular vote but are installed by the electoral college. Is there anything we peons can do to hasten the death of the electoral college?

Jennifer Rubin: The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact would require states to assign their electoral votes to the national popular vote winner. It would go into effect when the states that add up to 270 electoral votes approve the measure. The supporters are up to 205. It’s a VERY worthy endeavor.

