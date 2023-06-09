Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The June 5 Retropolis column, “Revisiting a Reagan official’s landmark stance on AIDS,” was timely and relevant. As a then-account manager for Ogilvy & Mather, I worked with Surgeon General C. Everett Koop on the groundbreaking public service “Understanding AIDS” mass mailing to all U.S. households and the subsequent 10-year “America Responds to AIDS” campaign for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Koop saw HIV/AIDS prevention as an unequivocal public health problem that needed immediate, nonjudgmental attention — and his response had impact. Many years later, I met Koop at the Atlanta airport, where he was ready to embark on a Queen Elizabeth 2 transatlantic cruise to celebrate his retirement. In a short discussion, I asked him about his legacy as surgeon general. He noted that he was most proud of his HIV/AIDS prevention efforts.

We could certainly use this enlightened disease prevention and health promotion leadership today.

Yolan Laporte, Fairfax

I was an officer in the U.S. Public Health Service and worked with Surgeon General C. Everett Koop on a number of issues, including various technologies and other interventions for combating HIV. I was heavily involved in developing the Surgeon General’s Report on AIDS. As mentioned in my Feb. 26, 2013, Post remembrance letter to the editor when Koop died, “Dr. Koop was above politics. He was a born-again Christian and conservative Republican who said to me … ‘I have my own biases, but we don’t base public health policy on our biases; we base it on science. We don’t play politics with people’s lives.’ Would that those words were taken to heart by more people.”

There were two phases to the AIDS report. The first was a report drafted secretly in his basement. It was meant for distribution, but we had no real means to get it out, including past the White House. How we did it was like a thriller. The opposition, including people who masqueraded as “health” experts, shape-shifting from one form of “expertise” to another, was unnerving, to put it mildly. The second phase was the mass mailing of the report around the country.

Former surgeon general Richard Carmona’s words about Koop changing the way we dealt with an infectious disease were right on target.

Peter I. Hartsock, Laytonsville

