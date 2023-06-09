The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The region’s long history of air defense

June 9, 2023 at 3:34 p.m. EDT
A sign marks the old Lorton Nike Missile Site in Lorton. (Tracy A. Woodward/The Washington Post)

The June 6 editorial “Boom” mentioned “a usually invisible but always vigilant network [that] protects the homeland from potential enemies.” As a Nike missile veteran who served in 1967 at a firing battery near Rockville, I found this very familiar.

The motto of the U.S. Army Air Defense Command (ARADCOM) was “Vigilant and Invincible.” During the Cold War, ARADCOM Nike missile sites were on duty 24/7/365 protecting the country from Soviet bombers carrying nuclear weapons.

The Washington-Baltimore Defense Area was a ring of Nike missile batteries, with a command post at Fort Meade, that defended the D.C. area from the mid-1950s to 1974. As the Soviet threat changed from long-range bombers to intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Nike air defense sites were decommissioned.

If still on duty, would we at Nike site W-92 (Rockville) have fired a Hercules missile at the stray Cessna or, for that matter, the inbound aircraft on 9/11? I feel this is extremely unlikely, for both technical and practical reasons. The Nike air defense system was designed for high-altitude, long-range engagements with formations of bombers. Thus, interception with fighter jets, as happened with the Cessna last weekend, would be a far better option against a lower-altitude, shorter-range, single aircraft.

William C. Evans, Germantown

