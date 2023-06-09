But frustration aside, we shouldn’t be surprised about Germany’s behavior. For one, Germany doesn’t have an incentive to pour more money into its defenses. Germany hosts more than 30,000 U.S. forces, is fortunate to have a security guarantee from the United States and is surrounded by peaceful neighbors. Why invest more when the world’s predominant power vows to protect you?

One can sympathize with the June 7 editorial condemning Germany for backtracking on pledges to increase defense spending and improve its military readiness, “ To help deter Russia, Germany needs to bulk up .” After all, it’s not as if Berlin doesn’t have the financial means to do so.

Also, the Russian military has proved to be far less effective and competent than believed. Despite Moscow’s superior troop strength and equipment at the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine, its territorial gains can be labeled charitably as subpar. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have been killed or injured; Russian units are disorganized and riven by rivalry; and Russian commanders don’t appear to be learning from their mistakes.