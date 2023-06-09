One can sympathize with the June 7 editorial condemning Germany for backtracking on pledges to increase defense spending and improve its military readiness, “To help deter Russia, Germany needs to bulk up.” After all, it’s not as if Berlin doesn’t have the financial means to do so.
Also, the Russian military has proved to be far less effective and competent than believed. Despite Moscow’s superior troop strength and equipment at the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine, its territorial gains can be labeled charitably as subpar. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have been killed or injured; Russian units are disorganized and riven by rivalry; and Russian commanders don’t appear to be learning from their mistakes.
Germany might have decided that bigger military budgets are no longer necessary because Russia is weaker by every major metric than it had been.
Daniel DePetris, New Rochelle, N.Y.
The writer is a fellow at the foreign policy think tank Defense Priorities.