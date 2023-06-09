The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion I was a female wrestler in high school before there was girls’ wrestling

June 9, 2023 at 3:31 p.m. EDT
Milford Mill Academy senior Beauty Tejan-Cole, a heavyweight wrestler, works out at the school's track on Nov. 23, 2020, in Milford Mill, Md. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Regarding the June 4 editorial “Wrestling their way to equality”:

I was a girl wrestling on the boys’ team in high school in the 1990s, and I honestly didn’t think much about it. This was before social media, which probably helped.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

I feel we might be missing a larger point in opinions about girls’ wrestling, which is simply the fact that high school sports can (and should) be about enjoying one’s sport. Part of enjoying a sport is being able to pursue it at the highest level, including varsity, to match an athlete’s aptitude and interest.

I wasn’t a girl wrestling in the mid-1990s to make a point about gender. I was wrestling because I loved the sport. I could easily lose half a day on the mat, learning new moves and jumping into round after round of workouts. Plus, I had none of the pressure around making weight that seemed to be ruining the sport for many of my teammates. I wrestled open weight and spent hours in the gym building the biceps to back that up. It’s a miracle my grades survived.

Now, I’m a middle-aged woman who has taken up Brazilian jujitsu because I still love grappling and hope to continue in this sport as long as my joints can take it. That last bit worries me a little. I don’t begrudge my younger self a minute she spent on the mat; I only wish there had been more of them.

Helen Labun, Montpelier, Vt.

Loading...