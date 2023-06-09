Regarding the June 4 editorial “Wrestling their way to equality”:
I wasn’t a girl wrestling in the mid-1990s to make a point about gender. I was wrestling because I loved the sport. I could easily lose half a day on the mat, learning new moves and jumping into round after round of workouts. Plus, I had none of the pressure around making weight that seemed to be ruining the sport for many of my teammates. I wrestled open weight and spent hours in the gym building the biceps to back that up. It’s a miracle my grades survived.
Now, I’m a middle-aged woman who has taken up Brazilian jujitsu because I still love grappling and hope to continue in this sport as long as my joints can take it. That last bit worries me a little. I don’t begrudge my younger self a minute she spent on the mat; I only wish there had been more of them.
Helen Labun, Montpelier, Vt.