David Petraeus has had his share of setbacks as well as successes, but he remains one of the most respected generals of modern times. He is also no Pollyanna. Even while the 101st Airborne Division was rapidly advancing on Baghdad under his command in 2003, he wondered: “Tell me how this ends.”

He does not predict a rapid end to the war in Ukraine, either. Even so, the retired general returned from a visit last week to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian military and civilian leaders, with a positive assessment of the prospects for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that is now beginning. He told me that, while they are likely to take tough casualties in the early going, he expects “the Ukrainians to achieve significant breakthroughs and accomplish much more than most analysts are predicting.”

That is good to hear, because the Ukrainians have embarked on an extremely challenging military task. They are advancing against prepared defensive positions amply supported by artillery — and in warfare, defense always has an advantage over offense. The usual rule of thumb is that an attacking force needs 3-to-1 numerical superiority at the point of assault to succeed.

The tip of the Ukrainian spear will be the roughly eight new armored brigades — perhaps 40,000 troops in all — trained by NATO and armed with German Leopard 2 tanks and German Marder 1 infantry fighting vehicles, British Challenger 2 tanks, U.S. Bradley Fighting Vehicles and more specialized vehicles akin to armored bulldozers designed to breach Russian trenches and plow through Russian minefields. Follow-on forces will need to move quickly to consolidate advances made by the shock troops in the front. (As Petraeus pointed out to me, that was “a capability that the Ukrainians lacked in their impressive offensive in Kharkiv last fall.”) Their objective will be to advance to the Sea of Azov, severing the “land bridge” between Russian-occupied Crimea and Russian-occupied Donbas.

A combined-arms offensive utilizing all the elements of military power is the most difficult undertaking in warfare, and one that the Russians singularly failed to pull off in their inept invasion of Ukraine last year. (Remember the 40-mile traffic jam of Russian vehicles outside Kyiv?) The U.S. military has gotten very good at combined-arms maneuver warfare — witness the U.S. success in the 1991 Persian Gulf War and the 2003 march to Baghdad — but the Ukrainians are newcomers to this complex military art.

Moreover, the Ukrainians lack a critical element that enabled the success of U.S. forces: air superiority. The Russians don’t have it, either; neither side can consistently breach the other’s air defenses. That means that, though U.S. troops in contact with the enemy could count on “close air support,” the Ukrainians cannot. The first F-16s will not arrive in Ukraine before the fall, so Ukrainian forces will have to make do without them in this offensive.

Little wonder that even U.S. intelligence analysts have been gloomy about the prospect of Ukrainian forces staging a breakthrough. But Petraeus emailed me on Thursday: “I believe the Ukrainian commanders will eventually orchestrate very impressive combined-arms operations.” He also cautioned, however, that, as with the 2007 surge in Iraq, the fighting in the early period of the Ukrainian offensive is “going to get much harder before it gets easier.”

He spelled out what will be required: Tanks will need to advance with infantry (“to keep Russian infantry from employing anti-tank guided missiles”), engineers will need “to breach minefields and obstacles,” artillery and mortars will need to “force the Russians to keep their heads down in the trenches,” air defense systems will need to advance with the tanks and armored vehicles “to prevent Russian aircraft from supporting the Russian defenders,” electronic warfare systems will need “to jam Russian radio nets,” drones will need to find Russian headquarters and reserve forces “for targeting by precision munitions,” and, of course, logisticians will need to follow “right behind the lead elements with additional ammunition, fuel, food, water, maintenance, and medical support.” That’s a lot of elements to synchronize in the heat of battle — a process he likened to conducting a symphony orchestra.

But Petraeus told me “it is entirely possible that Russian units — now composed increasingly of poorly trained, poorly equipped, and poorly led individual replacements who have been in tough combat for many months — will prove to be quite brittle and collapse over broad areas.” The Russians, he noted, will have trouble responding to Ukrainian breakthroughs, because they don’t have sufficient reserves to cover a 600-mile front. And if the Russians do try to plug one hole in the line, they might be creating other vulnerabilities elsewhere.

Petraeus said the flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, likely by Russian forces, will not “significantly affect the Ukrainian offensive.” Indeed, some Russian positions along the Dnieper River have been flooded along with many Ukrainian communities, and once the flood waters recede, the river will actually become shallower and easier to cross.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Ukrainians can end the war soon. As Raphael S. Cohen and Gian Gentile of the Rand Corp. warned in Foreign Policy, Americans need to get over their fixation on “short, decisive wars.” Most wars are long and grueling, and the war in Ukraine is no different. It has been going on since 2014 — not 2022 — and, no matter what happens with this counteroffensive, it will likely still be going on in 2024.

But if Petraeus is right and the Ukrainians can cut the land bridge between Donbas and Crimea, they can strike a mighty blow against the invaders. A Ukrainian advance to the Sea of Azov would put at risk Russia’s hold on Crimea, which, as Petraeus noted, is the location of “Russian air bases, headquarters, logistical depots, naval bases, and other assets” that support Russian military operations throughout Ukraine. The United States can and should help the Ukrainians by providing them, as advocated by Petraeus and many other military experts, with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to supplement the British-provided Storm Shadow cruise missiles to enable longer-range strikes against Crimea.

If this counteroffensive is indeed successful, the Ukrainians will not only liberate more of their land from a brutal occupation but also might cause more Russians to accept that this is a war they cannot win and persuade the West to keep providing the support Ukraine needs for the long term.

Of course, warfare is the most complex and unpredictable of human activities and failure is always an option. But the odds in this case favor David over Goliath, because of the changes that have transformed the Ukrainian military in recent years.

Both the Ukrainian and Russian militaries are spin-offs from the Red Army. Yet since the Ukrainians started receiving Western training in 2014, they have been encouraging the kind of small-unit initiative that characterizes NATO armed forces — and that, Petraeus said, “will enable the Ukrainians to make the most of every success they achieve.” The Russians, by contrast, remain mired in the top-down, Soviet-central-planning mind-set where junior officers remain dependent on orders from higher ups — who are often far from the front and cannot respond to rapidly changing conditions.

There is also the all-important matter of differing motivations between the two sides — and, as Napoleon reportedly said, “in war, moral power is to physical as three parts out of four.” Petraeus noted that “the Ukrainians are fully mobilized, see this as their War of Independence, and have high morale.” By contrast, he pointed out, “many Russian soldiers presumably do not feel the same commitment to their cause and likely have quite poor morale after months in trenches and areas where the local citizens hate them.”

One of Petraeus’s heroes, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, told the troops who would begin the liberation of Europe on D-Day: “The hope and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you.” Today, the hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with Ukrainian troops. We can only hope their counteroffensive will be as successful as Petraeus anticipates.

