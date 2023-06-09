Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Khashoggi went to the Saudi Consulate in Turkey to get papers for his upcoming marriage. Instead, he was met by a squad of 15 Saudi assassins. He was tortured, murdered and dismembered. Audio recordings were made of the murder, and some transcripts have been made public. I understand some members of the squad were also part of the security detail for the crown prince and still perform that function.

The crown prince has denied involvement, but who believes the Saudi Consulate would allow this without assurances it was at the will of the crown prince?

The crown prince, through the Public Investment Fund that he controls, funded LIV Golf to sportswash the reputation of his government.

I am ashamed of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour for their participation in this sportswashing. The blood on the hands of the crown prince now covers the hands of PGA tour officials who participated in this travesty.

Malcolm “Hank” Lyle Jr., Asheville, N.C.

I have been a longtime supporter of the PGA and its players, attended its events and bought its sponsored products. No more. I am a longtime D.C.-area golfer, but I care about human rights and common decency and support pro golfers who are “upset” by the deal.

That the PGA Tour and its players are getting in bed with the evil scoundrels who lead Saudi Arabia has outraged me and should outrage the players whose souls were not previously purchased by LIV Golf. The Saudi government is among the worst violators of human rights on the planet — the lack of rights for women and the brutal bone-sawing death of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi are just two examples of the horrific human rights violations by the regime. It might be just an issue of money for the PGA and some of its players, but for some of us golfers, it is about more than money. Perhaps it is out of fashion, but tour players should stand up for decency and a better world.

I will never attend a single PGA venue or event, listen to or watch a PGA broadcast or purchase any PGA-sponsored product ever again — so help me God. Others should join my boycott. The PGA and its players should be ashamed of themselves.

Bruce J. Casino, Silver Spring

