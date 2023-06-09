Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With Donald Trump facing federal charges — just unsealed — over obstruction and mishandling of classified documents, columnist Ruth Marcus marvels at a truly unprecedented state of affairs: “We confront the uncomfortable reality of Trump simultaneously under federal prosecution and the leading candidate for the GOP presidential nomination.”

Sure, Trump was indicted in April in New York for allegedly falsifying business records in an attempt to gain electoral advantage, and risks other charges in Georgia as that election interference case moves forward. But, Ruth writes, “there is something far more serious about an indictment by the government Trump led, and wants to lead again, asserting that the former president is a felon.” For her, the announcement brings a mix of relief that the rule of law is holding and worry about what happens next.

Columnist Colby King is focused less on the political implications than on the national security ones. He knows from personal experience how serious these charges are: “Protecting U.S. classified information was a duty I performed for years in Washington and in Europe. … You vetted those who would be trusted with national security documents, and you maintained safeguards to prevent unauthorized disclosures — the very circumstances we face with the discovery of secrets in Trump’s home.”

The indictment is just the start of fact-finding, Colby writes: “What the intelligence community and congressional leaders need is a clear-eyed assessment of the potential damage to national security if critical materials handled at Mar-a-Lago, or anywhere else, were improperly disclosed — intentionally, carelessly or otherwise.”

As evidence leading to the charges starts to be revealed, a 2021 recording has been reported in which Trump told someone, “This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this.” Two of his lawyers have already resigned. Republican politicians are lining up to defend him. So, yeah, we’ll be trying to keep up. Stay with us as this complicated story unfolds.

A bittersweet victory, or not, for voting rights

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued its ruling in a redistricting case out of Alabama and, by a 5-4 majority in which Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts joined the more liberal justices, upheld Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act — declaring a map that redrew electoral districts to diminish the power of Black voters illegal. Ruth Marcus hails the ruling as an unexpected reprieve from Chief Justice Roberts for the remaining tenets of a law he despises and “has worked throughout his career to hobble.”

Law professors and legal commentators Melissa Murray and Steve Vladeck see a glass less full. As they point out, all this ruling does is uphold the status quo. “And the status quo is that this court, over the past 10 years, has severely hobbled the law and its protections for minority voters,” they write.

Furthermore, they say, the Supreme Court had previously stayed a lower court’s order to rework what had been ruled Alabama’s illegal racial gerrymander before the 2022 midterms — leading to other courts allowing similar maps, which arguably handed Republicans their current control of the House.

Columnist George Will, in contrast to these others, doesn’t see the Supreme Court’s action as a victory of any kind. Instead, he charts what he sees as a shameful descent from the Voting Rights Act’s guarantee to end racial discrimination at the ballot box to a positive duty to give protected classes proportional representation, which he calls “racialist.” “With its new ruling, the court has again reaffirmed the federal judiciary’s repudiation of colorblind law,” George writes.

Contributor Vladimir Kara-Murza, waiting in jail to contest his sentence for treason in a Moscow appeals court, continues to be our writer most likely to file from impossible conditions. This week, he released a statement prepared for his appeal that includes a haunting warning. “I have some advice for all of those who organized my and other show trials against opponents of the war by trying to present opponents of the authorities as ‘traitors to the Motherland,’ for all of those who are so nostalgic for the Soviet system: Remember how it ended,” he writes. “All systems based on lies and violence end the same way.”

Less politics

Jacinda Ardern, who stepped down in January as prime minister of New Zealand, has a new concern: artificial intelligence. It looms large as a target for international cooperation in her capacity as a special envoy for the Christchurch Call, “a community of over 120 governments, online service providers, and civil society organisations acting together to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.”

As she reflects in an op-ed, “Solutions need to be dynamic, operable across jurisdictions, and able to quickly anticipate and respond to problems. There’s no time for open letters. And government alone can’t do the job; the responsibility is everyone’s, including those who develop AI in the first place.”

Smartest, fastest

Bonus read

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

The first president

To see in top-secret docs

Great beach house decor

Plus! A two-part Friday Bye-Ku (Fri-Ku!) from reader Ramon P:

Fear not he’s a cat

with nine lives, or a lizard

regrowing its tail.

Fear that he’s Hydra

and has more replacement heads

than a cheap shaver.

***

It’s been a joy being with you! Drew Goins will be back in the anchor chair next week. In the meantime, watch out for bears and email me your own newsy haikus, along with any questions/comments/compliments/concerns.

