Attorney General Merrick Garland promised he would follow the law and facts in his investigations. He kept his word. In the first-ever federal indictment against a former president, special counsel Jack Smith has charged former president Donald Trump with 37 felony counts, the bulk of which allege violations of the Espionage Act. The rest allege obstruction, conspiracy and false statements, arising out of Trump’s reported retention of and refusal to return classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021. Trump aide Walt Nauta has also been indicted.

Smith’s indictment relays, in mind-numbing detail, alleged efforts by Trump to stash classified documents in nonsecure locations, including the Mar-a-Lago resort ballroom, his private residence and even a bathroom.

During his presidency, Trump was amply briefed on classification rules and made frequent comments vowing to enforce them. However, in departing the White House he directed boxes containing documents detailing U.S. secrets to be taken to with him. A giant shell game then commenced, according to the indictment, with Trump ordering boxes moved, suggesting documents be concealed and pushing for his lawyers to deceive the Justice Department. At Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., golf club, where prosecutors say some documents were taken, the former president allegedly shared secret material with others, even as he acknowledged that it remained classified.

The portrait painted could hardly be clearer: Throughout the special prosecutor’s account, Trump is shown to be personally and intimately involved in the movement and storage of the classified material. Trump was no passive bystander; according to prosecutors, he made every effort to deceive the Justice Department to retain “his” documents.

According to the indictment, the classified documents in Trump’s possession concerned myriad serious national security matters. The indictment states that “the classified documents Trump stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”

Simply put, Trump’s indictment describes some of the most egregious conduct we have seen in cases involving the alleged mishandling of classified information by politicians. Trump’s defenders will claim a double standard, but the comparisons they will raise don’t hold water. Other prominent cases that were not pursued (e.g., Hillary Clinton, Mike Pence) do not involve willful retention of documents, refusal to return them when requested, lying to authorities or other obstructive conduct. They do not involve manufacturing a false rationale (e.g., magical declassification) to excuse deception and defiance of the law. And they don’t involve a willful game of hide-and-seek with authorities.

Expect MAGA world to continue to denounce the indictment as a witch hunt in the coming days. But to date, Trump has still not articulated a cogent criminal defense. He has attacked prosecutors, wrongly asserted that President Biden stashed boxes of documents in D.C.’s Chinatown, insisted he declassified documents (despite saying he did not in the taped Bedminster conversation) and falsely declared the documents were his.

None of these constitute a viable (or even coherent) defense. At best, these arguments are fodder for the right-wing media outrage machine.

The excuse that Trump was merely acting on “advice of counsel” does not apply when his lawyers apparently were telling him to return the documents. And, despite Trump’s shrieks, the Justice Department properly executed the search warrant based on probable cause to recover certain documents.

What comes next? Trump might try to stall and use interlocutory appeals (before a verdict) to delay. However, federal judges (as seen in the super-fast review of attorney-client and executive privilege claims in the D.C. federal district court) increasingly seem fed up with his stalling tactics.

At Trump’s arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday in Miami, the judge will set a series of dates, including a trial date. It behooves the judge, consistent with due process, to move speedily so as to allow voters to make an informed decision about their presidential pick in 2024. We could see a trial roughly a year from now.

While not relating to Jan. 6, 2021, Trump now faces serious charges. In running for president again with the express intent to seek revenge against those who holding him to account, Trump threatens the basic concept of the rule of law. If a president can commit crimes with impunity, then we have an autocrat, not an elected executive.

Trump has the presumption of innocence in court. But based upon what has been reported, the case against him is devastating. The political question, however, remains open: Has the GOP become so contemptuous of democracy as to nominate an indicted candidate?

