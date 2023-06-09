Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Wow! The photos with the June 2 Metro article on Native American drum groups in D.C., “In drum groups, Native Americans share heartbeat of their heritage,” were incredibly well chosen and juxtaposed. Each captured Native American reverence for nature and the majesty of eagles in both dance and graphic art.

Glenn Kamber, Reston

The Post mails it in

What a shock! My wife and I have subscribed to The Post for 49 years, first in Alexandria, then in Arlington, and, for the past 24 years, in Loudoun County. Now, as of June 5, instead of walking down my long dirt and gravel driveway at 6 in the morning after feeding my dog, horse and cat to collect my newspaper and read it at breakfast, I must wait for the delivery of my mail. On our unpaved country road, mail delivery can be anytime between 2 p.m. and after dark. And joy of joys, Sunday’s paper will be delivered on Monday, unless there’s a holiday! In that case, as many as three newspapers might have to be crammed into the mailbox with our daily mail, which often includes magazines and sometimes books. That is impossible!

Advertisement

The announcement of this policy included a photograph of The Post sticking out of a rural mailbox. That is a fantasy. How in the world is the mail carrier, who is already overworked, supposed to fit even one newspaper in a rural mailbox along with the daily mail?

Mark Pfoutz, Hillsboro

Head and shoulders above

The May 29 front-page headline “Service under one flag, sacrifice under another” was perfect: poignant, succinct and struck just the right tone.

I suspect The Post hears about it when someone doesn’t like a headline, so I thought I’d let you know how much I appreciated this one.

Michel Martin, Washington

An arresting omission

The fascinating May 28 front-page article about the challenges of police departments attempting to hire new officers, “Desperate police agencies struggle to find officers,” cited problems from Georgetown, Tex., to Cook County, Ill.

Advertisement

However, I looked in vain for a sidebar that reported on challenges in this area. For example, the article talked about the “allure of more conservative communities” and disenchantment among officers with more liberal jurisdictions. I live in Montgomery County. Both the state legislature and the County Council have been extremely active in passing legislation that could be classified as liberal or as restricting police powers. I wonder how those laws are affecting recruiting and retention here and around the state. Is the disenchantment mentioned in Baltimore actually resulting in officers leaving for redder pastures?

One could also ask how retention and recruitment among departments in the area compare and contrast with those mentioned in the article from other parts of the country.

Sometimes national stories can have what we used to call the “local angle” in the dinosaur days of news. The Post would better inform its readers by supplying both the big picture and the regional one.

Advertisement

Art Brodsky, Olney

Charting out a plan for better graphics

Yan Wu and Sergio Peçanha’s May 14 Opinion essay “How will AI affect your job? Take a look at these charts.” did not answer the question. The charts reflected only the extent that the skills people bring to work can be replicated by artificial intelligence systems and peripherals. The charts did a very poor job in these areas:

Readers probably will care very little about numeric scores. A bar chart labeled “very little,” “a bit,” “somewhat,” “somewhat more” and “a great deal" would have been better.

Most readers will see the difference between language and image AI models as the choice of cancer or polio. The models should have been combined.

The data points represented a grouping of jobs, combining the characteristics of their requirements. Except for the few annotated points, there was no answer to the real question, “Where’s my job?”

The data points were symbolized as small circles of the same size and color. They were difficult to see on a printed page.

The x-y plots of score to median wage hid more data than they showed. The data could have been better represented by these steps:

Instead of using a combination of many requirements, choose a few that a reader could easily identify. For example: stands all day, brings tools to work, travels, shares a computer, teleworks, goes to meetings, frequently sees supervisors, etc.

Create a bar chart of groups of columns in which each group has the same AI level.

Each column in each group has the same occupational requirement. Its height on the y-axis gives the total number of workers it represents.

Each column is filled with a color gradient giving a range of median incomes.

Colors should be easily distinguished from those filling other columns. (Imagine a Brewer palette for discrete values.)

Hover text annotations over a column should give the distribution of job titles at that income level.

Too often, I find charts in The Post challenging to see and understand. I expect that some combination of the language and image models would be an improvement.

Steve Dutky, Takoma Park

Makes you f-stop and wonder

The Post always has standout photography. But the photograph of Morgan Murphy that accompanied the May 29 Style article “Morgan Murphy’s delicious journey” made me wonder where Murphy was standing. Photographer Matt McClain was clever at conceptualizing the photograph and great at getting Murphy in place for the needed perspective. And the editor gave suitable page space. I look forward to the surprises in each issue.

Advertisement

Bill Mills, Chevy Chase

Filling a hole in the story

The review mentioned her mentor, Doris Jones. Jones was a founder of the local Jones-Haywood Dance School, where Rivera was enrolled.

Jeffrey Gorsky, Arlington

A substandard headline on high-court standards

A May 25 news headline read “Roberts says Supreme Court will address ethics issues.” That was not reflective of what he actually said.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was unspecific in his comments about developing an ethics code. The article quoted him as saying, “I want to assure people that I’m committed to making certain that we as a court adhere to the highest standards of conduct. We are continuing to look at things we can do to give practical effect to that commitment. And I am confident that there are ways to do that consistent with our status as an independent branch of government and the Constitution’s separation of powers.”

Advertisement

Kathryn Skinner, Charlottesville

Confusing words

We disdain former president Donald Trump’s refusal to recognize his electoral defeat, but we were surprised to read in the May 29 front-page article “A shift in footing for president’s running mate” that President “Biden announced his reelection.”

Judd Kessler and Carol Farris, Bethesda

Oakland’s team has always been the Pathetics

In his May 31 Sports column about the departure of the Oakland Athletics from Oakland, Calif., to Las Vegas at the hands of “greedy owners,” “Greedy owners destroyed Oakland as a sports town, and the fans are left wanting,” John Feinstein noted the Athletics’ “worst team” record in 1916, when they were the Philadelphia Athletics. He skipped over another dismal era in their history: 1955 to 1967, when they were the Kansas City Athletics.

Advertisement

I grew up in Kansas City and am old enough to remember their time there, when they were derided as the Kansas City Apathetics and, after a disastrous trade, still the Yankees’ “farm team.” The latter was a reference to the old Kansas City Blues, which, every year, sent their farm team stars, notably Mickey Mantle, to the Yankees.

I also remember the Kansas City Athletics’ “greedy owner,” Charlie Finley. Even before Finley moved the team out of Kansas City for a better stadium and bigger TV revenue in Oakland, his reputation in Kansas City was on a par with Daniel Snyder’s reputation in this area.

Elinor Stillman, Chevy Chase

A gender gap for men

The May 16 Health & Science article “An epidemic of loneliness: Readers share their stories” should have read “Female readers share their stories.” Couldn’t one of the six readers selected to share their stories have been a man? I think men have the same issue and can have even more problems making friends.

Mike Goldstein, Washington

Separating the wheat from the gaffe

Ukraine’s fight to expel Russian invaders is heroic by any measure. But thanks to the May 27 news article “Spring in Ukraine signals new fighting season is here,” I now see its accomplishments as close to miraculous. Why? Because, based on the information provided by a photograph and caption in the article, the stature of the average Ukrainian is Lilliputian!

Advertisement

The photo shows a man fishing on a pond in a small boat, and the caption says he’s “surrounded by wheat fields.” Well, if that’s true, then the man in the photo can’t be more than about 18 inches tall. And how can I be so sure? Simple math: Wheat grows to an average height of three feet, and if the man in the boat stood up, you’d plainly see that he’d be about half that height.

After I got over my shock and amazement, I looked closer and saw that the plants growing around the pond are not wheat at all but rather reeds called phragmites, which grow to an average height of 13 feet, not three. Whew! Good to know! I never believed in miracles anyway.

Gerry Bishop, Charlottesville

A remarkably tasteless take

The May 27 Style article on people hoping for former secretary of state Henry Kissinger’s demise, “Kissinger made it to 100. Some wish he hadn’t.,” was remarkably tasteless.

Advertisement

The article devoted more than 1,200 words to commentators excoriating Kissinger, including for “war crimes,” for “blood on his hands,” and to “celebrate the death of an evil person.” Dissenting views were limited to brief, unsubstantial comments from Niall Ferguson and Ben Shapiro.

I guess it is news, however disgusting, that some are hoping for Kissinger to die, but The Post is supposed to give opposing arguments and context. Neither communism nor the Cold War were mentioned, but the reality is that our foreign policy triumphs in the early 1970s — from nuclear deals with the Soviet Union to rapprochement with China, temporary peace with Hanoi and an end to the cycle of Arab-Israeli wars — would have been inconceivable without Kissinger’s role in diplomacy.

James F. Jeffrey, Alexandria

Medicare-for-all wouldn’t be for all services

Universal health care might well be what Americans need. A May 19 letter to the editor from a member of the Maryland Progressive Healthcare Coalition advocating for it, “Health care for all isn’t hard,” said, “Medicare-for-all legislation … would guarantee that every American … would have continuous coverage for all medically necessary services. … Premiums, co-payments and deductibles … would be eliminated.”

Though all of that might be true in the legislative proposal, calling it “Medicare-for-all” is a misnomer. With the exception of some Medicare managed-care organizations, Medicare does not cover a large number of services needed by beneficiaries, including eyeglasses, hearing aids, dental care and, perhaps most important, long-term care. Further, Medicare has numerous premiums, co-payments and deductibles.

“Medicaid-for-all” would come closer to describing the goal of universal health care. However, the negative connotation of Medicaid makes it less suitable for branding the proposed system.

Paul Elstein, Columbia

Forecasting the past

On May 26, as I contemplated The Post’s weather map and forecast charts, I was struck by a sense of déjà vu. Feeling confused, I asked my husband whether it was Thursday or Friday, and he confirmed that it was indeed Friday. After checking Thursday’s weather page, I saw clearly that the same data chart and map had run for both days. I guess it’s not really a big deal, especially considering both days featured similar glorious weather, but I did feel like Bill Murray’s character in “Groundhog Day.”

Clare Jayne, Alexandria

It’s a small Book World after all

The space used for photos, illustrations and entirely too much copy could have been given to worthier books. Book World has a lot of catching up to do since its long hiatus from 2009 to 2022. Perhaps the editors have forgotten that the purpose of a book review section is to review as many books as possible — and not to devote pages and pages to just a few.

Marguerite Leishman, Reston

