The June 6 news article “With Vision Pro, Apple makes its case for a computer on your face” noted a feature of Apple’s new Vision Pro headset: When you are wearing the Vision Pro, you can see others in the room with you and thus you don’t feel left out. But is the one wearing the Vision Pro the one who is really left out? I remember the moment when my young daughter got hooked on her first experience of a video (Disney’s “Cinderella”). I not only felt “left out,” but I also felt that she was no longer together “with me” in the same room.