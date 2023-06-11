After Mr. Strasburg’s brilliant, prodigious effort in 2019 that enabled the Nationals to win the World Series and earned him the MVP award, he has not been the same pitcher, hobbled by injuries that apparently cannot be overcome. It might be that his heavy workload that year contributed to those injuries, which could preclude his return to professional baseball. If that is the case, I do not begrudge him a penny of the salary he has continued to draw because he accepted the heavy workload of that glorious 2019.