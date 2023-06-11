In his June 1 op-ed, “SCOTUS votes for clarity from Congress,” George F. Will wrote that the Supreme Court curtailed the Environmental Protection Agency’s illegitimate exercise of a major power that Congress never explicitly conferred. He further stated that the legislature must write laws with exceedingly clear language. The problem with the court’s ruling and Mr. Will’s thinking is that Congress could not have been clearer in expressing its intent and the purpose of the Clean Water Act, the first sentence of which provides “the objective of this Act is to restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters.”