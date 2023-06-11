Although I respect Eugene Robinson, I must disagree with his June 6 op-ed, “There’s little to celebrate should Trump be charged in docs case.” He said Americans should not celebrate a potential indictment of former president Donald Trump concerning confidential documents found at Mar-a-Lago. That is asking too much of those of us who hold dear our unparalleled democracy, which we saw, over a period of four years and beyond, being systematically dismantled during the Trump administration. The indictment was the perfect time to celebrate. We should all be overjoyed to see our country’s justice system working at its highest and best levels.