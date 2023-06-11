Global Opinions

Opinion 5 questions about Ukraine’s counteroffensive, answered

By
Assignment Editor
June 10, 2023 at 1:49 p.m. EDT


The long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian invaders is underway, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Saturday. It has been underway since at least last Monday, according to U.S. officials — marking a new phase of a conflict that in recent weeks has been increasingly difficult to follow.

Questions abound. What are Ukraine’s objectives? How long will the operation take? And what will count as a victory? In the run-up to the operation, Washington Post Opinions has published a range of analyses that suggest some tentative answers.

What to know about Ukraine’s counteroffensive

The latest: The Ukrainian military has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, opening a crucial phase in the war aimed at restoring Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and preserving Western support in its fight against Moscow.

The fight: Ukrainian troops on Wednesday night intensified their attacks on the front line in the southeast region, according to multiple individuals in the country’s armed forces, in a significant push toward Russian-occupied territory.

The frontline: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the United States can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.

