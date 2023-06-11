Regarding Lizette Alvarez’s June 6 op-ed, “With DeSantis’s school vouchers, the rich get richer in Florida”:
The reverse of antidemocratic principles is what is needed: State dollars spent on private education should be returned to public schools for better teacher pay and programs. On a national basis, the concept of public schools was based on democracy alone, so that all children would get an education. “Private” or religious schools were and are to be supported by private or religious means. That means no government money to them, combined with better public school choices for all. Take it or leave it.
Peter Hutchinson, Gaithersburg