The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Who is not implicated in the Trump indictment? Hillary Clinton.

By
Associate editor|
June 12, 2023 at 1:36 p.m. EDT
A photo in charging documents against former president Donald Trump shows what the Justice Department says are boxes of documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. (U.S. Justice Department/AFP/Getty Images)
5 min

No, it’s not about her emails.

Republicans’ reflexive reaction to the devastating indictment of Donald Trump has been to retreat to the familiar corner of whataboutism: How could Trump be criminally charged for his handling of classified information when others, most notably Hillary Clinton, escaped indictment?

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The biggest problem with this argument is that it is flat-out wrong. The circumstances of Clinton’s emails and Trump’s boxes are not remotely similar, no matter how loudly Trump and his allies insist otherwise. Trump’s behavior is far more egregious.

And even if the situations were more comparable — they aren’t — that would scarcely justify turning a blind eye to Trump’s behavior. If, as the chanters insisted, Clinton should have been locked up, where is the outrage about Trump’s conduct?

Ruth Marcus: The classified documents indictment is a stunning display of Trump’s narcissism

The proof of my point was brought home over the weekend in the diverging reactions of Republican politicians and conservative lawyers.

The politicians — see Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) — fulminated about private servers in basements and hammers taken to Blackberries, two elements of the Clinton episode that, helpfully for the GOP cause, sound more sinister than they were.

“Most Republicans believe we live in a country where Hillary Clinton did very similar things and nothing happened to her,” Graham told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos. “I don’t like what President Trump did in certain aspects,” Graham allowed. But he appeared to be more worked up over the fact that Trump was charged under a law formally known as the “Espionage Act”— “espionage charges are absolutely ridiculous” — even though the indictment never uses that word and instead cites “willful retention of national defense information.”

The lawyers who have read the indictment have been appalled — not by prosecutors’ supposed overreach but by Trump’s alleged behavior, both his carelessness with classified material and his efforts to prevent the government from taking it back. “If even half of [the indictment] is true then he’s toast,” Trump’s former attorney general, William P. Barr, told Fox News’s Shannon Bream. “It’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning.” The “idea of presenting Trump as a victim here, a victim of a witch hunt, is ridiculous,” he said.

Skip to end of carousel
Donald Trump has been charged in the classified documents case, the second time he’s been indicted since March. These are the 37 charges against Trump and what they mean.
Donald Trump is facing historic legal scrutiny for a former president, under investigation by the Justice Department, district attorneys in Manhattan and Fulton County, Ga., and a state attorney general. He denies wrongdoing. Here is a list of the key investigations and where they stand.
Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation
FBI agents found more than 100 classified documents during a search of Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 8 as part of a criminal probe into possible mishandling of classified information. On June 8, Trump was indicted in the case. The indictment has been unsealed — read the full text here.
Justice Department criminal probe of Jan. 6
The Justice Department is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and whether Trump or his aides may have conspired to obstruct the formal certification in Congress of the 2020 election result or committed fraud to block the peaceful transfer of power. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed veteran prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee this and the Mar-a-Lago investigation.
Georgia election results investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) is investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally interfered in the 2020 election in Georgia. A Georgia judge released parts of a report on Feb. 15 produced by a special-purpose grand jury, and authorities who are privy to the report will decide whether to ask a new grand jury to vote on criminal charges.
Manhattan district attorney’s investigation
District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) convened a grand jury to evaluate business-related matters involving Trump, including his alleged role in hush-money payments to the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. On March 30, the grand jury voted to indict Trump, making him the first ex-president to be charged with a crime. Here’s what happens next.
Lawsuit over Trump business practices in New York
Attorney General Letitia James (D) filed a lawsuit Sept. 21 against Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization, accusing them of flagrantly manipulating the valuations of their properties to get better terms on loans and insurance policies and to get tax breaks. The litigation is pending.

1/7

End of carousel

It’s been a long seven years, so let’s review the Clinton case, and tick through the critical differences. I have no brief for Clinton’s behavior in setting up a private, insecure email server to get around the State Department’s clunky, antiquated email system. It was sloppy, and Clinton made matters worse when she had her lawyers unilaterally erase 30,000 emails they deemed personal.

But: Clinton didn’t keep classified documents or transmit them on the server. Rather, the emails sent on the server referred to classified information; they did not, with the exception of three email chains that had a paragraph or two marked “(C),” for confidential — contain other flags that the material was classified.

If anything, there was “evidence of a conscious effort to avoid sending classified information by writing around the most sensitive material,” Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded in a June 2018 report on the Clinton investigation. And to the extent that classified information was discussed on the private system, investigators found, that was done with other government employees, for official purposes.

In addition, prosecutors did not find indications of any intent to obstruct in the Clinton lawyers’ deletion of the emails they decided were personal. They “concluded that there was no evidence that emails intentionally were deleted by former Secretary Clinton’s lawyers to conceal the presence of classified information on former Secretary Clinton’s server,” Horowitz reported.

FBI and Justice Department employees were unanimous in recommending against charges, the report said.

As then-FBI Director James B. Comey put it at the time, “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring such a case. “In looking back at our investigations into mishandling or removal of classified information, we cannot find a case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts,” Comey said. “All the cases prosecuted involved some combination of: clearly intentional and willful mishandling of classified information; or vast quantities of materials exposed in such a way as to support an inference of intentional misconduct; or indications of disloyalty to the United States; or efforts to obstruct justice. We do not see those things here.”

Confronted with Trump’s conduct, with his deliberate retention of classified material and his extensive reported efforts to thwart the investigation, no reasonable prosecutor would fail to file charges.

As set out in the indictment, Trump improperly brought with him to Mar-a-Lago hundreds of highly classified documents, negligently stored. For more than a year, he rebuffed officials’ efforts to recover the material. He knew the documents were classified — he’s on tape saying exactly that. He engaged in an elaborate, hide-and-seek game with his own lawyers, shuttling boxes in and out of storage areas, in a seeming effort to keep his own attorneys from cooperating with the FBI. He had them submit a false affidavit swearing all the classified material had been returned — when hundreds of documents remained.

Prosecutors are supposed to treat like cases alike. These are not like cases, no matter how loudly Graham and other Trump apologists proclaim otherwise.

More on the Trump classified documents indictment

The latest: Former president Donald Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case has been unsealed, detailing the charges and allegations of obstruction and conspiracy. It’s the second time he has been indicted since March.

Court appearance: Trump is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Here’s what happens next in the case.

The charges: Trump is accused of violating seven federal laws but faces 37 separate charges. Here’s a breakdown of all of the charges against Trump and what they mean. Read the full text of the Trump indictment.

The case: The criminal investigation looks into whether Trump took government secrets with him after he left the White House and obstructed a subsequent investigation. Here’s what to know about the classified documents case.

Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.

Loading...