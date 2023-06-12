Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The people of Cuba lost an important voice for democracy on July 22, 2012, when longtime opposition leader Oswaldo Payá and his protégé, Harold Cepero, died in a suspicious car wreck on a country road. There is strong evidence that they were killed by Cuba’s state security, but no one has ever been held to account. Now the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has found “serious and sufficient evidence to conclude that State agents participated in the death” of the two men.

The commission is an autonomous organ of the Organization of American States. Cuba was among the OAS founders in 1948, but was suspended in 1962, three years after Fidel Castro took power, so there is very little concrete action the commission can take. The report was requested in 2013 by the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights. The commission invited the Cuban government to participate in hearings on Payá’s death, but it did not respond.

The findings underscore once again the need for a thorough investigation of the deaths. “Mr. Payá was a highly visible human rights defender and political leader, while Mr. Cepero was also a political dissident and human rights defender,” the report says. “Both were subject to various acts of violence, harassment, threats, attempts on their lives, and finally, a car crash that caused their deaths.” The attacks on them were “linked to their work in defense of human rights,” the commission concludes. “These were aimed at stigmatizing them, intimidating them and preventing them from continuing with such activities, thus affecting their right to honor as well as their right to freedom of expression. Consequently, the Commission concludes that the State is responsible for the violation” of their rights.

Payá was the architect of a nonviolent method of change, a citizen petition called the Varela Project that sought democracy in Castro’s dictatorship. Payá envisioned the petition would lead to a national referendum, then free elections. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, it garnered more than 35,000 signatures in Cuba; the signers also gave their addresses and identification numbers — they stood up to be counted. But Castro ignored their appeals and, in the spring of 2003, imprisoned 75 activists and journalists, many of whom had been Payá’s allies in the petition drive. Although not imprisoned himself, Payá was constantly in the regime’s crosshairs. As the report notes, Payá and his wife were hit in another suspicious car wreck in the months before the one that took his life.

On their final day, Payá and Cepero were traveling to Santiago de Cuba for political activity. They were driven in a rental car by Ángel Carromero, an up-and-coming Spanish politician who had come to Cuba to volunteer assistance to Payá, joined by a Swedish youth political leader, Jens Aron Modig. As they approached the city of Bayamo, a car bearing blue government license plates accelerated and rammed them from behind, leading Mr. Carromero to lose control of the rental car, which, according to the official account, hit a tree, causing the deaths.

Mr. Carromero was convicted of vehicular homicide and sentenced to four years in prison in October 2012. Cuba has always insisted — during the trial and after — that Mr. Carromero was speeding and bears full responsibility for the wreck, and that no car hit Payá’s vehicle. After he was released to serve out his term in Spain in December 2012, Mr. Carromero gave an interview to us, saying he had been forced into a false confession in Cuba. He insisted the rental car was rammed from behind. This is corroborated by text messages sent on the day of the wreck from Mr. Modig and Mr. Carromero.

Cuba has never lifted a finger to properly investigate Payá’s death. Payá’s wife, Ofelia Acevedo Maura, has repeatedly requested the autopsy report but never got one. Many unanswered questions remain about the deaths. One of the most important — not answered by the commission — is: Who were the Cuban agents in that car that rammed Payá? Who sent them?

The commission report should remind everyone: This case is not closed. Payá’s family — and the Cuban people — deserve better.

