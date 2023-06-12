Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The smoke from Canada’s wildfires that engulfed the East Coast last week has dissipated, but the threat remains. With wildfires happening more frequently and in unexpected areas due to climate change, Americans will increasingly need to think about the consequences of air pollutants on their health. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officials in the region were right to issue stern health warnings about the smoke and urge residents to avoid strenuous activity and stay indoors. Short-term exposure to wildfire smoke has many negative health effects. Less is known about long-term impacts, but there’s reason to be concerned.

The primary pollutants of concern are the fine particles that wildfires release into the air. Such “particulate matter” is microscopic; those 2.5 microns or smaller are referred to as “PM 2.5.” If inhaled, PM 2.5 can infiltrate deep in our lungs. From there, it can enter the bloodstream and affect other organs. It can also trigger the body’s immune system, just as an invading virus or bacteria would. But because our immune system can’t neutralize particulate matter, the body produces an inflammatory response, with both short- and long-term implications.

The immediate impact of wildfire smoke is evident to anyone who breathed it last week and experienced hoarseness, coughing and shortness of breath, but it can also lead to more severe illness. One study of wildfires in California found that pediatric emergency room visits for asthma increased 112 percent in the days following exposure. For infants younger than 1, emergency room visits for asthma spiked 243 percent. Another study found a 7.2 percent increase in the risk of hospitalization for respiratory conditions among adults 65 years or older during the days when PM 2.5 concentrations exceeded the safety limit.

The respiratory system is not the only affected part of the body. Smoke exposure from wildfires is also correlated with cardiac arrest and heart attacks, as scientists believe that the inflammatory response constricts blood vessels and increases heart rate and blood pressure.

For people with existing cardiovascular conditions, this could be life-threatening. As one study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association shows, ER visits for heart attacks increased 42 percent within a day of exposure to dense wildfire smoke. In a separate study, researchers found that being around heavy smoke raised the likelihood of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest for several days after inhaling smoke, with the highest increase — 70 percent — occurring on the second day following exposure.

The lasting effects of wildfire smoke can persist for months. According to an analysis of Montana communities, higher PM 2.5 concentrations during wildfire season in the summer were associated with influenza in the subsequent winter flu season. After a bad wildfire season in 2012, flu rates were three to five times as high as normal. Montanans affected by hazardous PM 2.5 levels still had decreased lung function a year later.

High PM 2.5 levels might also increase susceptibility to covid-19. A 2021 study in the journal Science examined 92 western U.S. counties affected by 2020 wildfires. Overall, an increase of 10 micrograms of PM 2.5 per cubic meter was associated with a nearly 12 percent increase in coronavirus infections and an 8.4 percent increase in deaths.

In some counties, the effect was apparently even more dramatic. For instance, Whitman County, Wash., saw a nearly 72 percent increase in coronavirus cases following a spike in particulate pollution. And San Bernardino County, Calif., experienced a nearly 66 percent increase in covid deaths. The researchers hypothesized that the inflammatory response to PM 2.5 might distract the immune system from responding to the coronavirus and that the particulate matter might worsen covid-induced tissue damage.

What happens if people are chronically inhaling such pollution? One study of school-age students in northwest China found that long-term exposure was associated with reductions in children’s lung capacity. Another review in JAMA uncovered links between how much fine particulate matter pregnant women inhale and the likelihood of their babies being born preterm or with low-birth weight.

There was also a large study in Lancet Planetary Health that followed more than 2 million Canadians over a median of 20 years and found that regular wildfire exposure was associated with higher rates of lung and brain cancer. And a landmark New England Journal of Medicine report linked particulate matter exposure to increased mortality in more than 600 cities globally.

Overall, the research offers a compelling case for the harm of PM 2.5. Those most vulnerable — children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic lung and heart conditions — should take extra precautions on the days when there are air quality alerts. They might also be at greater risk for respiratory infections in the months that follow.

For most people, one-time wildfire smoke inhalation probably won’t lead to major lasting consequences. But the question is what happens when these exposures keep happening. A U.N. report projected that extreme wildfires will increase by 30 percent by 2050. What we know about the health effects from this smoke exposure is already worrisome. What we don’t know — but are on track to find out — could be even worse.

