Patrice A. Harris, a psychiatrist in Atlanta, was president of the American Medical Association from 2019 to 2020 and chair of the AMA’s opioid task force from 2014 to 2021. Josiah D. Rich is a professor of medicine and epidemiology at Brown University. Joshua M. Sharfstein is a professor of the practice at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Given the size of the U.S. overdose crisis — the number of annual deaths topped 100,000 again in 2022 — it is astonishing how few Americans who need medical addiction treatment receive it. Buprenorphine and methadone, highly effective drugs for opioid use disorder, are provided to fewer than 1 in 6 people who would benefit from them. A major reason for this failure is that not enough doctors have been trained in their use.

Surprising as it might seem, most U.S. medical schools and residency programs do not provide a full set of training for treating addiction. This needs to change.

Medical school is where physicians learn the building blocks of medicine. After graduation, students take this foundation to the next level, a multiyear residency, where they learn to practice medicine.

Addiction medicine has been left out of the system because it was historically frowned upon. In the early 20th century, federal authorities operating under the draconian Harrison Narcotics Tax Act arrested thousands of doctors for treating patients with substance use disorder. Many physicians understandably but unfortunately kept their distance from such patients, adding to the stigma of both addiction and its treatment. Today, it is more widely recognized that people with substance use disorders suffer from a chronic illness and deserve the same care and compassion as anyone else.

Some important progress has been made. In the 2023 omnibus appropriations legislation, passed last December, Congress eliminated a law that had required doctors to obtain a special waiver from the Drug Enforcement Administration to prescribe buprenorphine. At the same time, Congress required all doctors to receive eight hours of education on substance use disorders before prescribing controlled substances.

Eight hours is not enough. Doctors need a foundational education on substance use disorders, starting in medical school and continuing through residency.

Such education is rare. Only about half of U.S. medical schools provide teaching sessions during clinical years in the treatment of substance use disorders, and fewer than one-third provide clinical experiences related to addiction early in medical school, according to a survey by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education.

The organization responsible for residency training in the United States, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, requires that all programs teach residents to “provide instruction and experience in pain management for the specialty, including the recognition of the signs of substance use disorder.” Pain management, however, is only a facet of what is needed.

The council leaves decisions on education and training to individual programs. And of the 12,740 programs that train residents and fellows, only 1,942, about 15 percent, have “experiential training” using medications to treat opioid use disorder, a 2021-2022 survey found. Fewer than half of the programs in emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine and obstetrics provide this critical education.

This is especially unfortunate because many teaching hospitals are located in or near Black and Hispanic communities, which often have inadequate access to effective addiction treatment and are experiencing substantial increases in overdose deaths. Medical schools and residency programs are unlikely to substantively increase their efforts unless the council and the Association of American Medical Colleges require it.

As physicians who have seen what can go wrong when lawmakers interfere in the practice of medicine and medical education — for instance, the recent interference in reproductive health care — we do not call for action lightly. But every year, taxpayers provide about $15 billion to support residency training through the Medicare program, and medical schools receive considerable public funding. Amid an ongoing national epidemic of overdose deaths, it is appropriate for Congress to expect schools and training programs to do more to teach doctors to save lives.

Opioid use disorder is treatable, and medicines are readily available. But doctors cannot learn to help patients by taking a weekend course alone. The training needs to be part of their foundational education. All physicians should emerge from medical school and residency able to give this lifesaving care.

