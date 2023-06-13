Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

France has recently banned flights from Paris-Orly airport to several other cities in France, including Lyon, a distance of about 250 miles, in no small part to reduce carbon emissions [“What France’s new ban on short flights could signal for the future of flying,” Travel, June 4]. With the high-speed TGV train, this takes roughly two hours going from downtown to downtown.

The flight time between Reagan National Airport in D.C. to LaGuardia Airport, the closest airport to Manhattan, is about an hour. Including security, boarding, unboarding and waiting for local transportation, this trip is often two hours or more, and this doesn’t account for the fact that about 20 percent of flights from National are delayed.

How can it be that the richest country in the world, the United States, cannot provide an adequate rail transportation system? A high-speed train comparable with the French TGV train that runs between Union Station in Washington and Penn Station in New York City, a distance of about 225 miles, should be less than two hours, including considerable less time involved in boarding and unboarding.

For all the talk of the need to reduce carbon emissions, there is virtually no effort to provide this environmental and consumer benefit. It is long past time that this country develops a quality, affordable train service comparable with that of Europe. Congress needs to begin to act in the national interest.

Gary L. Simon, Potomac

