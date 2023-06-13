Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In her June 2 op-ed, “What’s knocking Americans off Medicaid rolls? Paperwork.,” Catherine Rampell wrote that “bureaucratic snafus” are causing millions of Americans to lose Medicaid coverage gained during the pandemic emergency. This mismanagement — along with the fact that as of 2021, about 1 in 5 Medicaid dollars are spent improperly — calls into question the government’s ability to manage health care on a large scale.

As Ms. Rampell wrote, the government’s failure is “infuriating.” And yet many of those outraged by the current display of bureaucratic ineptitude would no doubt argue that the U.S. health-care system should resemble that of Britain or Canada, where the government runs everything.

This is not an endorsement of a status quo where insurance company errors are just as common as government mishaps. Indeed, our system would benefit if bureaucrats — be they in the government or the insurance industry — had less control over our health care.

Restoring Medicaid to its mission as a safety net for the truly needy is one place to start. Giving people — not insurance companies — control over their health-care dollars is another.

Dean Clancy, Sarasota, Fla.

The writer is senior health policy fellow at Americans for Prosperity.

