Patients like me will struggle to access new drugs proven to slow the progress of Alzheimer’s disease under the policy Medicare announced this month despite the agency’s promises to the contrary [ “ Medicare outlines plan to expand coverage for costly new Alzheimer’s drugs ,” news, June 2].

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it will cover these groundbreaking therapies only for beneficiaries whose doctors participate in a “registry” that collects data on “how these drugs work in the real world.” But setting up a registry routinely takes 18 months or more.