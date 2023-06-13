The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Medicare’s Alzheimer’s drug plan won’t help patients like me

June 13, 2023 at 2:20 p.m. EDT
Patients like me will struggle to access new drugs proven to slow the progress of Alzheimer’s disease under the policy Medicare announced this month despite the agency’s promises to the contrary [ “Medicare outlines plan to expand coverage for costly new Alzheimer’s drugs,” news, June 2].

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it will cover these groundbreaking therapies only for beneficiaries whose doctors participate in a “registry” that collects data on “how these drugs work in the real world.” But setting up a registry routinely takes 18 months or more.

I can’t wait that long. In two years, my early Alzheimer’s might have progressed to the point that the new drugs can’t help.

Further, CMS’s guidelines for registries have historically excluded physicians in rural and other under-resourced areas from participating.

A registry is just another bureaucratic hurdle designed by Medicare to avoid paying for effective Alzheimer’s therapies for people like me.

Michele Hall, Bradenton, Fla.

