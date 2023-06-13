Patients like me will struggle to access new drugs proven to slow the progress of Alzheimer’s disease under the policy Medicare announced this month despite the agency’s promises to the contrary [ “Medicare outlines plan to expand coverage for costly new Alzheimer’s drugs,” news, June 2].
I can’t wait that long. In two years, my early Alzheimer’s might have progressed to the point that the new drugs can’t help.
Further, CMS’s guidelines for registries have historically excluded physicians in rural and other under-resourced areas from participating.
A registry is just another bureaucratic hurdle designed by Medicare to avoid paying for effective Alzheimer’s therapies for people like me.
Michele Hall, Bradenton, Fla.